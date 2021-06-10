MSC Group Reveals Luxury Cruise Brand, Explora Journeys
June 10, 2021
The MSC Group unveiled its new all-inclusive luxury cruise brand, called Explora Journeys, which will debut with its first newbuild in 2023.
Built by Fincantieri, the first vessel, called Explora I, will be followed by sister ships in 2024, 2025 and 2026. The company hosted a steel-cutting ceremony on June 10 at the shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy.
The ships each will have 461 oceanfront suites and residences, starting at 377 square feet in size. The 14 decks will include about 27,000 square feet of outdoor space, with 64 private cabanas across three outdoor pools. A fourth pool will have a retractable glass roof to allow swimming in any weather.
Explora Journeys said the guest-to-crew ratio will be 1.25 to 1. Ships will have flexible dining times at nine restaurants that will offer menus featuring locally sourced, sustainable ingredients. The vessels also will have several indoor and outdoor bars and lounges.
An indoor/outdoor spa and fitness area will have treatment rooms, state-of-the-art fitness equipment, group workout classes and personal training. Wellness experiences will be available in each destination.
“Explora Journeys was designed for guests who want to stay longer, leave later, and travel deeper,” said Michael Ungerer, CEO of Explora Journeys. “Customer centricity is at the core of everything we do. We’ve commissioned research, organized focus groups, and hosted roundtable discussions with global specialists in luxury to design the perfect ship for our guests. Explora Journeys will bring a new perspective to the travel industry, reinventing the classic cruise experience for the next generation of luxury travelers.”
Explora Journeys said it “is building ships for tomorrow, utilizing the latest in environmental-supporting technologies, while being ready to adapt to alternative energy solutions as they become available.”
The design incorporates battery storage for future hybrid power generation, as well as the latest selective catalytic reduction technology that will help reduce nitrogen oxide emissions by 90 percent.
Ship-to-shore power capabilities will reduce emissions while at berth. All four ships will be certified for reduced underwater noise. Single-use plastics will not be used onboard the ship, nor will they be offered during land-based experiences.
“The MSC family knows the sea like few others, and with that knowledge comes passion, love and most of all, a deep respect,” said Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman of MSC Group’s cruise business and broader passenger division. “Our ships will utilize state-of-the-art technology to ensure we are leading the movement towards a more sustainable future. Together with our partners, we’re currently developing ground-breaking technologies that will elevate the status quo, not just for this generation but also beyond.”
All-inclusive cruises will start at seven nights and will include “non-conventional arrival and departure times combined with overnight stays” to allow “exclusive access to once-in-a-lifetime experiences.”
Ships will travel the world, with inaugural voyages visiting ports such as Saint Tropez, France, and Reykjavik, Iceland, and hidden gems such as Kastellorizo, a Greek Island; Bozcaada, a Turkish island; and the Lofoten Islands, in the Norwegian Sea above the Arctic Circle.
The 2023 Inaugural Collection will open for sale in autumn 2021. For more details, click here.
