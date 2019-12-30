Explore the Last Frontier in Ultra-Luxury With Seabourn
December 30, 2019
Travelers cruising with Seabourn have even more to look forward to in 2020, including new seven-day voyages between Vancouver and Juneau featuring eye-popping glaciers, remarkable wildlife and picturesque frontier communities.
Seabourn's summer cruises in Alaska and British Columbia are ideal for discerning travelers seeking a perfect blend of adventure and luxury. The latter includes lavish oceanfront suites, a variety of mouthwatering dining options and an award-winning hospitality staff.
Once onboard, guests will meet an impressive Expedition Team that includes a marine biologist, ornithologist, historian, geologist and photographer/videographer in addition to general naturalists. These team members will lead Seabourn Conversations enrichment seminars on board that are certain to both educate and entertain curious guests.
Optional Ventures by Seabourn excursions are guided by a seasoned team of experts and are designed to bring guests even closer to Alaska's stunning scenery and wildlife.
What's more, optional Seabourn Journeys fully escorted pre- and post-cruise land-based packages even allow travelers to explore special destinations that aren't accessible from ports of call.
For example, clients can add multi-day extensions into Denali National Park, Banff National Park, Majestic Whistler Blackcomb Mountain Resort and/or Alyeska Chugach Mountain Resort.
"We’re excited to be heading back north in 2020, and as in years past we’ll have new ways for guests to be awed by the majesty of Alaska and British Columbia," Seabourn President Richard Meadows said in a statement earlier this year. "Our range of itineraries from seven to 14-day cruises are a great option for a busy generation, and through our Ventures by Seabourn, local shore excursion experiences, and Seabourn Journeys guided excursions, guests are put right in front of the vast wilderness landscape."
"From escorted kayaking tours around icebergs and remote islands to Zodiac tours to glaciers and waterfalls, Seabourn guests can see the destination’s raw, intimate beauty up close."
Now through February 28, 2020, travelers can save big on Seabourn's ultra-luxury Alaska voyages during the cruise line's Signature Savings Event.
Contact your travel agent or visit Seabourn.com for more information.
