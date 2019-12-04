Seabourn Launches 2020 Signature Savings Event
December 04, 2019
Seabourn has launched its 2020 Signature Savings Event, which provides travelers with added discounts and amenities on select 2020-2021 voyages aboard each of the five vessels in the cruise line’s ultra-luxury fleet.
Launching December 4 and running through February 28, 2020, the 2020 Signature Savings Event allows new and existing Seabourn customers to take advantage of significant benefits while sailing to marquee ports around the world.
Some of the benefits of the cruise line’s annual savings period include complimentary Veranda for Ocean View Suite upgrades, up to three category Veranda Suite upgrades, up to $1,000 shipboard credit per suite, up to $500 air credit per person, a 600-minute Internet Package per person and a 50 percent reduced deposit.
“We’re always looking to reward new and returning Seabourn guests, and this year’s Signature Savings Event is filled with incredible values and amenities for travelers to enjoy as they experience the very best ultra-luxury cruising on the seas,” Seabourn senior vice president Chris Austin said in a statement. “Each year, our Signature Savings Event makes booking more accessible and enticing to guests looking to plan their world travels with Seabourn.”
In addition, journeys to Alaska will include one complimentary ‘Ventures by Seabourn’ Zodiac Shore Excursion per guest. For passengers booking a Penthouse or Premium Suite, they will be eligible to receive up to $2,000 shipboard credit and an Unlimited Internet Package per suite.
The Signature Savings Event applies to select cruises in the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, Antarctica and Patagonia, Alaska, Australia and New Zealand, Asia, Arabia & India, Canada and New England, the Caribbean, Panama Canal, South America, Pacific Coast and transatlantic voyages.
