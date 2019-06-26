Finding Relaxation With a Wellness Voyage
Wellness travel continues to be a growing trend as travelers find importance in having access to nutritional food options, fitness facilities and spa treatments. Gone are the days of cruises only being about overeating and overdrinking. Instead, people are being more mindful of their overall wellness and are choosing healthy living even when they are on vacation.
Seabourn believes travel can both rejuvenate the body and soul and refresh the mind and spirit. In addition to offering a luxurious experience traveling to unique destinations, wellness has also always been a part of the journey with this cruise line—a type of wellness that goes above and beyond simply having access to a spa and a gym.
After having such success with its wellness voyages in 2018, Seabourn decided to offer two additional wellness cruises in the coming months, one in Arabia scheduled to depart November 13, 2019, and one in the South Pacific departing February 21, 2020.
Seabourn has partnered with Dr. Andrew Weil, a leader in the field of integrative medicine. Dr. Weil is a lecturer and writer, among other things, and he is internationally recognized as an expert for his views on leading a healthy lifestyle.
Dr. Weil, along with a team of researchers and educators in the health and wellness field, will be hosting workshops, discussions and excursions throughout the voyages geared towards finding emotional balance and mindful living and reducing pain, stress and anxiety. Cruisers will step off the ship with a fresh perspective on life.
These specialty cruises will also include Mindful Living seminars, morning meditation, yoga and Pilates classes and access to a fully equipped gym with ocean views. In addition, guests can add on spa treatments, wellness-inspired tours and excursions and up-close nature immersions in port.
The cruise in November is called Route to Ancient Wellness, and it takes guests from Piraeus, Athens to Dubai aboard the Seabourn Ovation. Wellness in Australia & New Zealand is the February option, and guests will cruise from Auckland to Sydney on the Seabourn Encore.
Instead of returning home feeling the need to “get back on track,” Seabourn’s wellness cruises will have guests feeling both relaxed and rejuvenated—and ready to take on whatever comes their way back home.
