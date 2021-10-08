Last updated: 08:57 AM ET, Fri October 08 2021

Florida Files Appeal Against Norwegian Cruise Line Over Vaccine Passport

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Norwegian Cruise Line Donald Wood October 08, 2021

Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis.
Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis. (photo via Flickr/Gage Skidmore)

The State of Florida has filed an appeal in its case against Norwegian Cruise Line regarding vaccine passports.

According to Orlando Weekly, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his administration filed paperwork with the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday saying the preliminary injunction that supported the cruise line should be vacated.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Travel insurance

New Travel Trends Emerge for Insurance Buyers

Woman by the edge of an infinity pool enjoying tropical climate in Ubud, Bali.

Wellness Travelers’ Post-Pandemic Priorities and...

Car rental customer receiving keys

What’s Happening With Car Rental and Hotel Prices Right...

Romantic couple at beach hotel.

Travel Industry Sees Strength in Luxury Market and Rise in...

Officials from Norwegian said it is requiring passengers to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination before boarding its ships, thus complying with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) mandates for the industry.

Governor DeSantis outlawed “vaccine passports” in the state and said the court ruling allowing Norwegian to check vaccination status delivered an “unprecedented ruling” and “erred” in determining the governor’s executive order likely violated the First Amendment.

State officials said the First Amendment was not violated since the order impacted what a business cannot do, rather than what a business can or cannot say. Florida representatives said Norwegian’s profitability should not override its “sovereign decision to protect its citizens’ personal liberties, privacy and health.”

“There is no sound basis for a court to make the judgment that the policy choices of other jurisdictions, including how they balance these interests, should prevail over Florida’s,” the official appeal read.

While the appeal is waiting to be heard, Norwegian will be permitted to verify the vaccination status of potential passengers before they board the company’s ships in Florida.

For more information on Norwegian Cruise Line, Florida

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Crystal Symphony sailing out of New York City.

The Latest Cruise Trends Heading Into the Holidays

MSC Cruises To Name New Flagship at Private Island

Disney Unveils New Experiences on Disney Wish for Kids and Teens

Carnival Outlines Ship Restarts For January & February 2022

Majestic Princess Celebrates Maiden Call at Los Angeles

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS