German Cruise Line Launches First Sailing Since Industry Shutdown
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Rich Thomaselli July 26, 2020
The first large-scale cruise ship to set sail since the industry shutdown in April left Hamburg, Germany on Friday with 1,200 passengers for a three-day trip.
German cruise line TUI Cruises launched the Mein Schiff 2 (My Ship 2) into the Elbe River and on out to the North Sea for the short journey.
Disney Cruise Line Unveils New Itineraries for Fall 2021Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Crystal Announces Extensive Health ProtocolsCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Carnival Cruise Line Sells Two Ships, Lays Up Two MoreCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Royal Caribbean Group Extends 'Cruise With Confidence'...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
There were no land stops scheduled before the ship returns to Germany on Monday, and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic forced myriad changes – including the fact that the 1,200 passengers was less than half of the 2,900 that the Mein Schiff would normally carry. TUI Cruises said it could accommodate 1,740 passengers, or 60 percent of capacity.
“Today it finally starts again,” the company wrote in an Instagram post ahead of the departure, according to the New York Daily News. “Mein Schiff 2 is ready and so are we.”
The ship’s itinerary was mostly to stay near Norway for scenic views. Face masks were required at all times and passengers and crew were required to stay at least five feet from each other. Passengers were also served food at the buffets instead of helping themselves.
TUI expects to launch the Mein Schiff 1 in August.
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS