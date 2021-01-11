Groove Cruise Returning in 2022 on Royal Caribbean Ship
The coronavirus outbreak devastated the cruise industry, but themed voyages are starting to open bookings again, including one of the world’s best electronic music cruises.
Groove Cruise Orlando officials announced the sailing would continue next year with a journey departing from Port Canaveral in Florida between January 20-24, 2022, aboard Royal Caribbean International’s Mariner of The Seas.
The ship will sail to Labadie, Haiti, where passengers will be able to enjoy the world’s longest zip line over water, the Dragon’s Tail Roller Coaster and a private paradise party experience exclusive to the Groove Cruise Family.
In an age of COVID-19, though, cruise organizer Whet Travel has created Cruise with Confidence, Best Price Guarantee and Cancel for Any Reason travel insurance to ease concerns of potential postponement or cancelation.
The voyage will feature the industry’s top DJ and producers, eight costume theme parties, nine dancefloors and over 100 free weddings, engagements, bachelor and bachelorette parties. Some of the themes for the 2022 sailing include Area 69, Fire and Ice, ‘80s Prom and more.
“People used to want to go on GC, but once you have been it almost becomes a need,” Groove Cruise founder Jason Beukema said. “We need to feel the love and community and excitement that is missing from our lives.”
“We’ve never seen so much negativity and low vibration in our lifetime than 2020 that is now spilling into 2021,” Beukema continued. “This isn’t about GC anymore, it’s about the community of people.”
The themed-cruise will be made even more enjoyable thanks to the Mariner of The Seas, which boasts dual racer water slides, a bungee trampoline experience, a surf simulator, laser tag, rock climbing wall, ice skating, mini-golf and more.
Beukema said the pre-sale is on the verge of selling out, with the remaining rooms going on sale to the public on January 19.
