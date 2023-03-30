HAL’s 2024-2025 Caribbean Season Features Longer Itineraries, New Departure Port
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Holland America Line Laurie Baratti March 30, 2023
Reservations open today for Holland America Line’s collection of 2024-2025 Caribbean season cruises, which will include three new 14- and 21-day itineraries. Line loyalists will notice carries that the newly-opened season’s itineraries continue HAL’s recent trend toward offering lengthier and more immersive cruises, which provide guests the opportunity to explore more islands within the course of a single itinerary.
The season will also see the addition of Boston, Massachusetts as a new departure port for voyages to the Caribbean, with return calls at Bermuda. While the majority of voyages will still sail roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale, two of the brand-new itineraries will be departing from Beantown.
Six of Holland America Line’s vessels, including two Pinnacle Class ships, are scheduled to sail a series of five- to 21-day voyages throughout the Caribbean between October 2024 and March 2025. Guests can select from itineraries aboard the Eurodam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Nieuw Statendam, Rotterdam, Volendam and Zuiderdam.
Available cruise vacation options span the eastern, western and southern Caribbean, with some sailings that also spend a day exploring the Panama Canal. Nearly all of them feature a visit to Half Moon Cay, HAL's own award-winning private island, located in The Bahamas. Select itineraries also feature evening departures, giving guests more time in port to experience the exciting nightlife in places like Puerto Rico, Curaçao, St. Maarten and Aruba.
"Holland America Line is meeting the desire of our guests who want more immersive experiences, and we're excited to offer new itineraries and a new departure option for this Caribbean season," Gus Antorcha, President of Holland America Line, said in a statement. "With sailings covering the entire region and combinable itineraries up to 35 days, our Caribbean cruises extend to lesser-visited islands and are among the most diverse in the industry."
The first of the season’s newest itineraries is a 21-day ‘Perfect Caribbean Escape’ cruise roundtrip from Boston aboard Zuiderdam on October 19, 2024; after which, the ship will embark on a new 14-day ‘Southern Caribbean’ cruise from Boston to Fort Lauderdale. These two sailings can even be combined to create a 35-day ‘Collectors' Voyage’ for guests in search of an extended Caribbean experience.
We've got sunshine on the mind as we're launching our 2024-2025 Caribbean Season. Learn more about all the ways you can have a perfect day in Half Moon Cay in our blog >> https://t.co/jdTwAwtW0U pic.twitter.com/2SLyHxhnm0— Holland America Line (@HALcruises) March 30, 2023
The season’s third new voyage is a 21-day ‘Ultimate Caribbean’ itinerary, which sails roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale aboard Volendam on January 4, 2025, providing an in-depth exploration of the celebrated tropical region, with calls at Half Moon Cay, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Tortola, St. Maarten, Antigua, Dominica, St. Lucia, Barbados, St. Vincent, Grenada, Bonaire; Aruba; Jamaica and Grand Cayman.
Many of the season’s sailings can be combined to create ‘Collector’s Voyages’ by booking back-to-back itineraries that don’t repeat themselves, giving travelers the opportunity to explore more than one area of the Caribbean for the ultimate island-hopping vacation. This option also offers guests more economical fares than if they were to book the cruises individually.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
For more information on Holland America Line, Caribbean, Panama Canal
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS