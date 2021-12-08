Hawaii Allows UnCruise to Sail Despite Large Cruise Line Ban
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Donald Wood December 08, 2021
UnCruise Adventures became the only small ship company currently operating overnight inter-island adventures when it commenced operations in Hawaii over the Thanksgiving holiday travel period.
The cruise line’s 36-guest Safari Explorer vessel kicked off the winter season with an in-depth cultural immersion in Halawa Valley on the island of Molokai. To sail with UnCruise, all passengers and crew members must be fully vaccinated and show proof of a negative COVID-19 test.
While large cruise lines were forced to cancel voyages scheduled to visit Hawaii until 2022, UnCruise worked with all levels of management at the state and county levels to receive permission to operate in ports and parks across Hawaii.
In November, Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) public information officer Jai Cunningham said the state would not reopen to cruise ships in 2021 and questions remain about when the industry would restart in 2022.
“It's time to focus on our guest's experience and the people and culture of Hawaii,” UnCruise owner Dan Blanchard said. “After almost two years of very limited travel, we are celebrating the permissions granted to us, and our ability to share an immersive exploration of the Hawaiian Islands, including the less-traveled island of Molokai, whose people and culture have become a part of the UnCruise Adventures family.”
“We continue to work with the counties of Maui and Hawaii on operational details,” Blanchard continued.
To celebrate 12 years of operations in Hawaii, UnCruise unveiled a series of seven-night Hawaiian Seascape adventures from Molokai to the Kona Coast and reverse.
The UnCruise Hawaiian voyages will carry travelers from Molokai to Maui, Lanai and the Big Island of Hawaii with multiple adventures each day, including visits to Halawa Valley, Hualalai Volcano and Kealakekua Bay.
“We have worked diligently to ensure that Hawaii's residents are safe and confident in our operations,” Blanchard said. “The support shown by Hawaii government officials has been invaluable in routing a path for our guests to experience these beautiful islands.”
“It is humbling to be granted permission to operate,” Blanchard continued. “Mahalo to the many officials and residents of Hawaii that support our experiential adventures.”
Sponsored Content
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
For more information on Hawaii
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS