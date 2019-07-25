Helen Mirren Named Scenic Eclipse Godmother
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours Brian Major July 25, 2019
Small-ship operator Scenic Luxury Cruises and Tours named Academy Award winning actress Dame Helen Mirren as godmother of its 228-guest, “discovery yacht,” Scenic Eclipse. Mirren will christen the ship on September 10, said company officials.
The English actress won the 2007 Best Actress Academy Award for her performance in The Queen. Mirren also has Academy Award nominations for The Madness of King George (1994), Gosford Park (2001), and The Last Station (2009).
Royal Caribbean Brings Back ‘Kids Sail Free’...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Seabourn Unveils Dining Experiences, Design of The Restaurant...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Cruise Industry and Dubrovnik Partner on Innovative...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Windstar Cruises Offers 14 New ItinerariesCruise Line & Cruise Ship
“I am very honored to have been chosen as the godmother to such a beautiful vessel as Scenic Eclipse,” sad Mirren in a statement. “She will have many adventures and a wonderful life as she transports her guests in immaculate style and great safety to beautiful places.”
“We are delighted to welcome Dame Helen Mirren as Scenic Eclipse godmother,” said Glen Moroney, Scenic’s founder and chairman. “Her style, beauty and spirit of adventure are true to those embodied in the design and ethos of Scenic Eclipse.”
Scenic Eclipse’s 114 all-verandah suites will range in size from 345 to 2,659 square feet. The vessel will offer guests 10 dining options including Asian Fusion, French fine dining, a chef’s table and a poolside buffet. Scenic Eclipse will also feature a 5,920 square foot spa with a health and fitness center and a separate yoga and Pilates studio.
Using the ship’s two six-guest helicopters and one six-guest submarine, capable of venturing nearly 1,000 feet below sea level, Scenic Eclipse will also offer guests customized excursions. The ship will also include a theater for entertainment and lectures; indoor and outdoor plunge pools and butler service for all guests.
The vessel will also feature stabilizer fins, a Polar Class 6 ice-class rating and redundancies in propulsion, navigation, safety systems and food refrigeration. A dynamic GPS positioning system is designed to reduce environmental impact in sensitive areas.
For more information on Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Brian Major
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS