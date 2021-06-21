Holland America Line Announces Fall Cruise 2021 Plans
Holland America Line announced it is preparing for the restart of sailing out of Port of San Diego in California beginning with a season of cruises to Mexico, Hawaii and along the California coast aboard Koningsdam and Zuiderdam.
The cruise line has expanded the season with the addition of six new cruise departures for Zuiderdam and two new cruises on Koningsdam, offering 40 voyages from San Diego from September through April 2022.
Holland America Line also announced the return of sailings in the Caribbean with four ships from Fort Lauderdale, including Nieuw Amsterdam on October 23, Rotterdam on November 3, Eurodam on November 14 and Nieuw Statendam on November 21.
“San Diego has always been an incredible homeport for our ships, and we are eager to restart on the West Coast with two ships operating an expanded season, including the debut of Koningsdam on these itineraries and close-to-home California cruises that our guests are going to love,” Holland America Line president Gus Antorcha said.
“We've also been anticipating announcing our plans for the Caribbean and we're thrilled to have four ships in the region, including our new Rotterdam,” Antorcha continued. “Cruising is back and having vaccinated ships for these cruises in 2021 ensures that we can deliver the experience just how our guests remember and expect. We're ready to cruise!”
Dining will once again be available in all restaurants and specialty venues, as well as room service. Entertainment is returning to the main show lounge, and live music and dancing will be featured in Lincoln Center Stage, B.B. King's Blues Club, Billboard Onboard and Rolling Stone Rock Room.
Highlights of the 2021-2022 San Diego Cruise Season:
—Zuiderdam: Sept. 18, 2021, to April 22, 2022: 17 cruises from San Diego — eight Mexico, four California coast, three Hawaii and two Panama Canal.
—Koningsdam: Oct. 10, 2021, to April 3, 2022: 23 cruises from San Diego — 15 Mexico, six California coast and two Hawaii cruises.
—Seven-day cruises along the California coast include a new itinerary that calls at Catalina, Santa Barbara and San Francisco for a late evening stay, along with Ensenada, Mexico. Additional "Classic California Coast" cruises include California calls at Santa Barbara, San Francisco and Avalon, and at Ensenada.
—A new 21-day Panama Canal cruise on Nieuw Amsterdam from Seattle, Washington, to Fort Lauderdale departs Oct. 2 and includes calls at San Diego; Puerto Vallarta, Mexico; Fuerte Amador (Panama City), Panama;; Oranjestad, Aruba; and Half Moon Cay.
—All seven-day "Mexican Riviera" cruises feature three Mexican ports of call: Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán and Cabo San Lucas.
—"Mexico and Sea of Cortez" itineraries are between nine and 12 days and call at a combination of Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán, Cabo San Lucas, Guaymas, Topolobampo, Pichilingue (La Paz) and Loreto, Mexico.
—"Circle Hawaii" cruises are 17 or 18 days and call at the Hawaiian ports of Lahaina, Hilo, Honolulu, Nawiliwili and Kona, and Ensenada.
—Two 14-day cruises through the Panama Canal from San Diego to Fort Lauderdale on Zuiderdam depart Jan. 2 and Jan. 30, 2022.
Highlights of the 2021-2022 Caribbean Cruise Season:
—Nieuw Amsterdam: Oct. 23, 2021, to April 7, 2022: 24 cruises to the eastern, western and southern Caribbean. All itineraries are seven days except a nine-day holiday cruise departing Dec. 30.
—Rotterdam: Nov. 3, 2021, to April 10, 2022: The ship kicks off its maiden season in the Caribbean with a series of 22 cruises, ranging from three to 11 days covering a wide offering of Caribbean ports.
—Eurodam: Nov. 14, 2021, to April 10, 2022: 15 departures, including 12 10- and 11-day Panama Canal Sunfarer cruises featuring a partial Panama Canal exploration of Gatun Lake and three seven-day eastern Caribbean itineraries.
—Nieuw Statendam: Nov. 21, 2021, to March 27, 2022: 15 cruises to the eastern, western, southern and tropical Caribbean ranging from seven to 11 days.
—All itineraries include a call at Half Moon Cay, Holland America Line's private Bahamian island. This quintessential sanctuary features the finest beaches in the Caribbean; a natural 700-acre lagoon; incredible two-story villas and private cabanas; delicious dining venues like Lobster Shack; and a variety of fun-filled shore excursions for nature lovers, adventurous travelers and explorers.
