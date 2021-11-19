Holland America Line Encourages Family Travel With New Sale
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Holland America Line Lacey Pfalz November 19, 2021
Holland America Line is encouraging family cruises now that children over the age of 5 can be vaccinated with a new sale offering free cruises to third and fourth guests between the ages of 5 and 17.
The offer is valid for select sailings through May 31, 2022, including select holiday sailings and Canada and Alaska itineraries.
Families can also save big while cruising Holland’s newest ship, the Rotterdam. With eleven dining options, family staterooms for larger families and Club HAL, kids and families can enjoy all the fun of cruising, both together and apart on the line's newest ship.
Children 5 years and older are eligible to sail provided they have received their final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at least two weeks prior to the beginning of the cruise and provide proof of vaccination. All guests regardless of age must also be tested negative within two days of sailing in order to board.
Holland America Line also offers two cancellation plans to ensure maximum flexibility. The Flexible Cancellation Plan allows guests to cancel up to 30 days prior to departure for any reason; those who do will receive a Future Cruise Credit.
The Cancellation Protection Plan allows cancellation up to 24 hours prior to departure.
To book or to learn more, please click here.
