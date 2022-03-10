Holland America Line Extends Flexible Booking Policy Through September
March 10, 2022
With conditions around the world continuing to fluctuate due to COVID-19 and other factors, traveler confidence could use a boost. The continuation of pandemic-era flexible change and cancellation policies are one way for companies to offer prospective vacationers that all-important peace of mind.
With that realization, Holland America Line (HAL) just announced the extension of its Worry-Free Promise on cruises throughout summer 2022. As detailed on HAL’s website, this policy provides, “full flexibility to change your plans, cruise protection before and during your journey, and peace of mind with enhanced health and safety protocols on board and on shore.”
As part of the Worry-Free Promise, the cruise line’s Flexible Cancellation Plan has been extended to cover all bookings made by May 31 on itineraries departing through September 30, 2022. The policy allows guests to cancel or change their reservations up to 30 days prior to their embarkation date, and receive a Future Cruise Credit in the amount of any regular non-refundable cancellation fees.
Customers who have to cancel or change their within 30 days of their scheduled departure, and up to their actual sailing date, may also be issued a Future Cruise Credit if they themselves or someone in their immediate travel party tests positive for COVID-19.
“We want our guests to confidently make their summer cruise vacation plans,” said Beth Bodensteiner, Holland America Line’s senior vice president and chief commercial officer. “By extending the date our guests need to book their cruise under our Worry-Free Promise, it will allow them to take advantage of some great limited-time special offers with the peace of mind that, if they change their plans, they can still take a cruise at a later date.”
Also, final payments on 2022 European cruise reservations made on or after March 15 will now be due at 60 days, rather than 75 or 90, Holland America Line specified in a press release.
Customers who desire further reassurance with the ability to cancel or change their plans at any time can also purchase a Cancellation Protection Program package on new or existing bookings (provided the plan is purchased prior to the date that cancellation fees start accruing).
Guests who purchase the Standard plan can cancel for any reason up to 24 hours prior to their cruise’s departure, while those who opt for the Platinum can cancel right up to the time of departure. With their protection plans, customers who change or cancel receive refunds of 80 to 90 percent on eligible amounts paid.
