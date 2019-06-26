Holland America Line Invites Guests to Discover the Aloha Spirit
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Holland America Line June 26, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Travelers cruising with Holland America Line can now combine Hawaii with other amazing destinations such as the Mexican Riviera or the South Pacific all in one trip. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
Travelers longing to witness the scenic rainbow hues of Hawaii's lush, emerald-green valleys and turquoise seas have 10 Holland America Line cruises to choose from between fall 2019 and spring 2020. Ranging from 16 to 28 days, the itineraries also include Collectors' Voyages that combine the enchanting islands of Hawaii with a taste of the Mexican Riviera.
Each itinerary features an overnight call at Honolulu, providing extra time to visit historic Pearl Harbor, catch a golden sunset on Waikiki Beach, take in the breathtaking views from Diamond Head State Monument or spend the evening at an authentic luau.
The cruises also feature calls at the beautiful ports of Hilo, Lahaina and Kona. Hawaii sailings are available aboard Eurodam and Oosterdam and depart from Seattle, Washington; Vancouver, British Columbia; and San Diego, California.
"The Hawaiian Islands have long drawn travelers to this magical paradise, offering endless adventure, incomparable beauty and a deep, rich history," said Orlando Ashford, president of Holland America Line. "Our extended cruises to Hawaii create a truly immersive experience where guests can take part in authentic traditions, taste local flavors and enjoy activities that fill them with the warmth of the Hawaiian culture and a better understanding of this beautiful part of the world."
Sailing roundtrip from Vancouver, Eurodam kicks off the season September 29, 2019, with a 16-day Circle Hawaii cruise where guests will enjoy visits to Hilo, Kauai and Lahaina as well as an overnight in Honolulu. On October 20 and November 6, 2019, Oosterdam offers a similar 17-day itinerary, conveniently sailing roundtrip from San Diego and visiting Kona in lieu of Kauai along with the other Hawaiian ports, as well as Ensenada, Mexico.
In 2020 Eurodam will offer three additional Circle Hawaii cruises featuring two roundtrip San Diego sailings and one roundtrip Seattle itinerary. On March 1, the ship will depart San Diego for a 17-day cruise that visits Hilo, Honolulu, Lahaina, Kona and Ensenada.
A comparable 18-day itinerary departs March 18, adding a bonus call at Nawiliwili on Hawaii's island of Kauai. Guests looking to sail roundtrip from Seattle can opt for Eurodam's April 15 sailing, visiting Kauai; Honolulu; Lahaina; Kona; and Victoria, British Columbia.
Guests who wish to dive deeper into the South Pacific can select Oosterdam's 28-day Hawaii, Tahiti and Marquesas voyage departing March 21, 2020. Sailing roundtrip from San Diego, cruisers will enjoy visits to six ports in French Polynesia—including overnights at both Bora-Bora and Papeete—as well as three ports in Hawaii and a call at Christmas Island.
Cruisers can further their exploration of the region on Amsterdam's 51-day Tales of the South Pacific voyage October 28, 2019. Sailing roundtrip San Diego, this epic journey will take guests on a circular adventure around the entire area to 26 magnificent calls in Hawaii, French Polynesia, Fiji, American Samoa, the Cook Islands, Vanuatu and Tonga.
Combine Hawaii and the Mexican Riviera for the Ultimate Tropical Vacation
Cruisers interested in extending their vacation can select from among three Collectors' Voyages departing September 29, October 13 and November 6, 2019. These artfully crafted longer journeys combine a Circle Hawaii cruise with a Mexican Riviera itinerary, giving guests the added opportunity to include the culturally rich ports of Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta.
Cruise fares for the 16-, 17- and 18-day Circle Hawaii cruises begin at $1,699; fares for the 24- and 27-day Circle Hawaii & Mexican Riviera Collectors' Voyages begin at $2,299; and fares for the 28-day Hawaii, Tahiti and Marquesas Voyage begin at $3,999. Cruise fares for the 51-day Tales of the South Pacific voyage begin at $8,199. All rates are per person and for double occupancy.
Explorations Central Brings Hawaiian Culture on Board
Throughout the voyages, Explorations Central programming brings Hawaii's local traditions, culinary tastes and cultural experiences to life onboard. Guided by locals, guests can immerse themselves in Polynesian culture through lei making, ukulele lessons, hula dancing classes and Hawaiian language classes.
EXC Talks provide new perspectives on the region's stories. Those with an adventurous palate can enjoy cooking demonstrations, cooking classes or themed mixology classes. The Dining Room and Lido Market will showcase the flavors of Hawaii.
Holland America Line cruises feature a diverse selection of immersive shore excursions that provide guests with rich experiences at each port of call. Tours focus on culture, history, nature, architecture, adventure, culinary and family outings. Exclusive culinary-themed FOOD & WINE shore excursions showcase the regions' food scene from a local perspective.
For more information, contact a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (1-877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.
SOURCE: Holland America Line press release.
For more information on Holland America Line, Hawaii
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS