Holland America Line Launches Poster Contest for 150th Anniversary
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Holland America Line Theresa Norton February 16, 2023
Holland America Line has launched a poster contest seeking a unique design to commemorate its 150th anniversary.
The premium cruise line – known for iconic advertorial posters from the golden age of cruising – is celebrating its sesquicentennial birthday on April 18, 2023.
The prize for the winning poster is a seven-day Alaska cruise for two in a balcony stateroom.
Artists can enter the contest through Holland America Line’s Facebook page and Instagram account. The poster can be hand-drawn or digitally created, and the post must include the hashtag #HollandAmericaLine150Contest to enter. A panel of Holland America Line executives and leaders will select the winner.
“Holland America Line’s poster art is a rich and important tradition in our company’s heritage. This contest provides an opportunity for our fans to engage in our 150th anniversary by contributing to our enduring history through new poster art designs,” said Kacy Cole, vice president of marketing and e-commerce, Holland America Line. “We know how passionate our online communities are and truly look forward to the submissions we will get from fans around the world.”
In addition to being featured on Holland America Line's social media channels, the winning poster will be displayed in the New York City cruise terminal on April 6 and 7 while Rotterdam is overnight in the city before departing on its 150th Anniversary transatlantic crossing to Rotterdam, the Netherlands.
Celebrations for Holland America’s 150th anniversary began last year, and have included a pair of anniversary transatlantic crossings aboard Rotterdam departing in October 2022 and an upcoming April 2023 departure, the launch of De Lijn Gin and a limited-edition Pilsner beer, menus that feature entrées reminiscent of dishes served as early as the 1920s, “Throwback Happy Hours” with prices as a low as 75 cents, and a new partnership with The Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation.
The sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the United States, the District of Columbia and Canada (excluding Quebec) who are 21 or older at the time of entry. The winner will be announced in March 2023.
