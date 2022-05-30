Holland America Line Names New Flagship Rotterdam VII
Holland America Line officially named its new flagship, the 2,668-passenger Rotterdam VII, in a traditional christening ceremony in its namesake city on May 30.
Princess Margriet of the Netherlands served as godmother in a ceremony in the ship’s World Stage in front of dignitaries and guests. She pulled a cord on stage that freed a champagne bottle to smash against the ship’s hull.
Princess Margriet was welcomed at the gangway with a floral bouquet presented by seven-year-old Nora van Dijk, daughter of Nathalie van Dijk, who has been with Holland America Line for 15 years, most recently as a business development representative in the Rotterdam office.
Among those who attended the daytime naming celebration was Carnival Corp. President and CEO Arnold Donald, Holland America Group President Jan Swartz, Rotterdam Capt. Werner Timmers, Rotterdam Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb, and Mariner Ambassadors David and Gisela Gere.
Holland America Line President Gus Antorcha, who did not attend because he tested positive for COVID-19, sent a video message.
“Our heritage is rooted here in the Netherlands, and we are deeply honored to have Her Royal Highness Princess Margriet as godmother of her fifth Holland America Line ship,” Antorcha said. “When Rotterdam was delivered in 2021, we postponed its naming ceremony so we could hold it in Rotterdam because there’s no better place to name a ship than in the city it was named after. After a challenging couple of years, we are excited to celebrate this memorable moment in our company’s history.”
Following the ceremony, a gala luncheon was held onboard for invited guests. The festivities continued into the evening with a gala dinner and the opportunity for guests to pour champagne over the ship’s bell as a blessing, a Holland America Line tradition when welcoming a new ship to the fleet.
When the ship completes the current christening cruise, it will homeport in Amsterdam and spend the season on seven- and 14-day Norway cruises, as well as explorations to Scandinavia, Iceland and the Northern Isles.
Rotterdam’s naming ceremony also was attended by Stein Kruse, senior advisor to the chairman and CEO, Carnival Corp.; Keith Taylor, executive vice president-fleet operations for Holland America Group; Randy Weisenburger, board member, Carnival Corp.; Nico Bleichrodt, vice president-international sales, Holland America Line and Seabourn; Jaap Smit, commissioner to the King; and Boudewijn Siemons, COO, Port of Rotterdam and chairman of the Cruise Policy Board.
The Geres were selected as Mariner Ambassadors for the Rotterdam festivities because they are long-time loyal cruisers who have sailed nearly 2,500 days on Holland America Line since 1988. Their first cruise was in 1988 aboard Rotterdam V, a storied ship now permanently docked in Rotterdam and used as a hotel and event space.
Holland America Line’s connection to The House of Orange goes back nearly a century to Prince Hendrik launching Statendam III in 1929. Since then, members of the Dutch Royal Family have launched 11 more Holland America Line vessels throughout the years. Princess Margriet named Prinsendam (1972), Nieuw Amsterdam II (1983), Rotterdam VI (1997) and Oosterdam (2003).
Additional members of the Dutch Royal Family who are godmothers include Queen Máxima, who named Koningsdam in 2016 and Nieuw Amsterdam in 2010. Then-Queen Beatrix served as Eurodam’s godmother in 2008. Rotterdam V was launched in 1958 by Queen Juliana. Then-Princess Beatrix named Statendam IV in 1957 and Prinses Margriet in 1960. Nieuw Amsterdam II was launched by Queen Wilhelmina in 1937.
The third vessel in the Pinnacle Class series and the seventh ship to bear the name for Holland America Line, Rotterdam offers cuisine guided by seven leading chefs; staterooms and suites, including connecting family and solo accommodations; and Music Walk, which features Rolling Stone Rock Room with classic rock hits, Lincoln Center Stage for chamber music, Billboard Onboard with live musicians, and B.B. King’s Blues Club.
