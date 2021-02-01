Holland America Line Offering Valentine’s Day Promotion
February 01, 2021
Holland America Line announced a special promotion to entice romantics ahead of Valentine’s Day.
Running through February 14, the cruise line’s Sweetheart holiday promotion offers a 10 percent bonus value on the purchase of a Holland America Line gift card. For guests who purchase a $1000 gift card, they would receive a $100 bonus.
Travelers who want to purchase one of the gift cards for Valentine’s Day will be able to receive an instant download or schedule a delivery of a physical card to the recipient, which come in a variety of designs for personalization.
The cruise line’s gift cards can be applied to any booking in US dollars, with select itineraries in 2021, 2022 and 2023 already on sale. In addition to a voyage, gift cards can be applied to pre-cruise purchases such as shore excursions or added to a shipboard account for onboard spending, including restaurants, gift shop, spa services, gratuities, beverages and more.
Gift cards also can be applied to bookings made under Holland America Line’s View & Verandah promotion, which runs through February 28.
With View & Verandah, guests receive stateroom upgrades, a Signature Beverage Package, free one-night specialty dining, 10 percent off all shore excursions, 50 percent reduced deposit and free and reduced fares for kids.
Travelers can also enjoy free Wi-Fi when they book travel by February 2.
