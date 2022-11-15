Holland America Line Reaches Out To New Cruisers With ‘Refer A Friend’ Program
Holland America Line is encouraging loyal past guests to share their passion for cruising with a new "Refer a Friend" program launching this week. The new program is aimed at introducing both new and seasoned travellers to HAL.
Refer a Friend rewards members of the line's Mariner Society loyalty program for encouraging their friends, family, colleagues and acquaintances to make a new booking.
The referred guest, who must be new to Holland America Line, receives $50 Onboard Credit per person, and the Mariner, or past guest, who made the introduction earns a $50 Future Cruise Credit once the booking is made to put toward their next Holland America Line voyage.
"Holland America Line has one of the highest repeat guest rates in the industry, but there is a still an untapped segment of the market who have never cruised," said HAL COO Beth Bodensteiner.
"The best brand ambassadors are our Mariners who know our brand and know who would love to take a Holland America Line cruise for the first time. Our Refer a Friend program allows us to reach new cruisers while rewarding our loyal guests at the same time."
Past guests must have a Mariner ID to be eligible for the Refer a Friend program. Every person who cruises with Holland America Line automatically is enrolled in the Mariner Society loyalty program.
The referred friend can use their Onboard Credit for a variety of amenities, including specialty dining, spa services, shore excursions, gift shop purchases and more to travel with the full Holland America Line experience.
Mariners can put their Future Cruise Credit toward any of Holland America Line's cruises to destinations around the world.
