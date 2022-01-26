Holland America Line To Give Away 75 Alaska Cruises
Holland America Line is celebrating its upcoming 75th anniversary in Alaska by giving away 75 seven-day Alaska cruises for two.
To enter the sweepstakes, click here through Feb. 13, 2022. No purchase is necessary. The winners will be notified around Feb. 21 and can take their Alaska cruise from April through September 2022.
“With this 75-year milestone, Holland America Line has been exploring Alaska longer than any other cruise line and even longer than Alaska’s been a state,” said Beth Bodensteiner, senior vice president and chief commercial officer for Holland America Line. “With our deep knowledge, it’s no surprise that experts and outlets have named us the number-one cruise line in Alaska. We’ve used those years to create perfectly crafted Alaska adventures that offer travelers preferred access, exclusive means of travel and immersive experiences.”
In 2022, six Holland America Line ships will explore Alaska, either round-trip from Seattle, roundtrip from Vancouver or between Whittier, Alaska and Vancouver. Every Alaska cruise visits one or more glacier destinations such as Glacier Bay National Park, Hubbard Glacier and the Twin Sawyer Glaciers of Tracy Arm.
The company also offers 16 cruise-tours that combine an Alaska cruise with an inland exploration of Denali National Park or Canada’s Yukon Territory.
Alaska fares begin at $1,199 per person, double occupancy for a seven-day cruise. Taxes, fees and port expenses are additional. With Holland America’s “The Ultimate Upgrade Event” promotion through Feb. 28, guests booking the “Have it All” fares on select summer 2022 through spring 2023 cruises also receive a free stateroom upgrade, 50 percent reduced deposit and $75 fares for kids on Alaska cruises.
