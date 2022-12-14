Holland America Line Unveils ‘Time of Your Life’ Wave Offers
Holland America Line has unveiled the “Time of Your Life” Wave season offer, enabling travelers who book select 2023 and 2024 summer cruises from December 14, 2022, though February 28, 2023, to take advantage of free stateroom upgrades, fare discounts, free fares for kids and reduced deposits.
To qualify, travelers must book “Have It All” fares, which include the “Have It All” premium package, featuring complimentary shore excursions, beverages, specialty dining and Wi-Fi.
Guests who book by January 31, 2023, will also be privy to up to $400 per stateroom onboard credit.
“Wave season features generous promotions to plan the next year’s travel, and we put ‘Time of Your Life’ together thinking about the benefits that are requested most often by our guests,” said Beth Bodensteiner, Holland America Line’s chief commercial officer. “While travelers are making their vacation plans, we’re excited to get them thinking about the convenience and diversity of a cruise and entice them to book with ‘Time of Your Life’ when the value of cruising is at an all-time high.”
The offers enables guests to book a verandah stateroom for the price of an oceanview stateroom or an oceanview stateroom for the price of an interior stateroom.
Children ages 18 and under who are third and fourth guests in a stateroom are able to sail on select 2023 and 2024 cruises for free. Taxes, fees and port expenses are not included. “Kids traveling as the third or fourth guest in a stateroom do not need to book with Have It All to receive free fares,” Holland America said.
Travelers can book 2023 or 2024 future cruises or Alaska Cruisetours with 50 percent reduced deposits for the first and second guests in the stateroom.
Meanwhile, guests who book by January 31 will receive $100 per person onboard credit for cruises of six to nine days, $150 per person for Alaska Cruisetours and cruises of 10 to 20 days, and $200 per person on cruises of 21 days or more.
Additionally, travelers who book “Have It All" fares are privy to the “Have It All” premium package, featuring shore excursions, beverages, specialty dining and Wi-Fi.
The “Time of Your Life” offer does not apply to Grand Voyages or cruises of five days or less.
