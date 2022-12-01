Holland America Line Sees Record Black Friday Bookings in the US
Holland America Line December 01, 2022
Holland America Line’s Black Friday booking volumes hit a record high in the U.S., with volume for the day close to 20 percent higher than in 2019 and more than 10 percent higher for the period from Black Friday through Cyber Monday.
Holland America Line said the trend was especially noticeable in Alaska bookings, where the company offers an exclusive Alaska Up Close experience.
Black Friday U.S. bookings for Alaska were up more than 60 percent compared to 2019 and up more than 25 percent for the Black Friday-through-Cyber Monday timeframe.
“Our guests went on a shopping spree this weekend, and it wasn’t at the mall,” Holland America President Gus Antorcha said. “We are very pleased to see pent-up demand for cruising play out in such a significant way, especially in Alaska where we are the pioneers of cruise travel and the only cruise line with owned land operations in Denali and Yukon.”
