Holland America Line’s Full Fleet Back in Service With Return of Westerdam

Holland America Line's Westerdam in Glacier Bay, Alaska.
Holland America Line announced it had returned all of its ships to service with the re-debut of Westerdam on Sunday at Port of Seattle in Washington.

To celebrate the ship’s return and the company’s full fleet back in service, Holland America Line held a ceremony in the Seattle terminal attended by Westerdam’s captain and senior officers, with flag-waving fanfare from team members.

Following the celebration, the vessel embarked guests for a seven-day Alaska Explorer cruise roundtrip from Seattle that will position it in Alaska through the end of September.

“Today is an emotional day that's been more than a year in the making, and Westerdam is the final puzzle piece to make our fleet of ships in service complete,” Holland America Line president Gus Antorcha said.

“Every ribbon cutting has brought us one step closer to today, and everyone in the Holland America Line family worked with passion and determination to achieve this milestone,” Antorcha continued. “We are excited to welcome guests and overwhelmed with what today means for our company.”

Following its season in Alaska, Westerdam will embark on a 36-day "South Pacific Crossing" repositioning from Seattle to Sydney, Australia. Along the way, the ship will make 17 calls and then offer a season of roundtrip Sydney itineraries to the north and south islands of New Zealand, along with southern Australia.

In December, the vessel will sail along the east coast of the continent up to Singapore via the Great Barrier Reef. In early 2023, Westerdam offers cruises to Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Japan, China and the Philippines before crossing back to North America for another season in Alaska.

Since Holland America Line restarted cruising in July 2021, Eurodam, Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Nieuw Statendam, Noordam, Oosterdam, Rotterdam, Zaandam and Zuiderdam have returned to service with cruises in Alaska, the Caribbean, Europe, Mexico, California Coast and South Pacific.

