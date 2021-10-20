Holland America Line’s Rotterdam Departs on Maiden Voyage
Holland America Line’s new Rotterdam departed Oct. 20 on its 14-day maiden voyage from Amsterdam, the Netherlands, to Fort Lauderdale.
The seventh ship to bear the name for Holland America Line was celebrated with cheering crew and a ribbon-cutting to welcome guests on board the transatlantic cruise.
The 2,668-guest Rotterdam was delivered in July 2021 and is the third in the Pinnacle Class series for Holland America Line. Last week the ship arrived at its namesake city of Rotterdam, where it was announced that Princess Margriet of the Netherlands will be the ship’s godmother when it is officially named in the spring.
“Rotterdam’s maiden voyage has been highly anticipated for months by our guests and team members eager to welcome them aboard,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. “Rotterdam is a beautiful ship and the fourth in our fleet to begin cruising this year. We are excited to bring her to Florida and the Caribbean soon on her first sailing.”
Upon arrival in Fort Lauderdale, Rotterdam will sail six- to 11-day Caribbean voyages through April 2022. The cruises span the region on southern, eastern, western and tropical itineraries. Guests looking for a longer getaway can combine back-to-back itineraries.
Every Caribbean cruise includes a call at Half Moon Cay, the line’s private Bahamian island.
Rotterdam has the amenities and public areas introduced by its sister ships, including the 270-degree surround screen World Stage, Rudi’s Sel de Mer restaurant and Grand Dutch Café. This ship introduces the Half Moon Bar, which marks the history of Holland America Line.
Rotterdam offers live music each night, from Lincoln Center Stage, B.B. King’s Blues Club, Rolling Stone Rock Room and Billboard Onboard.
