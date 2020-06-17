Hurtigruten is Offering Up To 30-Percent Off Antarctica Cruises
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Hurtigruten Laurie Baratti June 17, 2020
The southernmost continent has risen in the estimation of today’s travelers as a must-see destination and, being among the most remote places on Earth, may hold even more appeal nowadays, as travelers seek socially-distanced adventures.
Hurtigruten, the world leader in exploration travel, is encouraging travel advisors to help clients cross Antarctica off their bucket-lists by booking now with an offer of up to 30-percent savings and select sailings that include flight credits.
Southwest Brings Back $49 Flights for Limited TimeAirlines & Airports
Frontier Offering Triple Bonus MilesAirlines & Airports
Two-For-One Savings in Mexico and JamaicaHotel & Resort
Palace, Le Blanc Spa Resorts Celebrate Reopening With...Hotel & Resort
Guests making new reservations through July 31, 2020 are eligible for reduced deposits of only $500 per person—a perk that’s combinable with all other offers.
An updated, flexible rebooking policy also applies to all new bookings made by July, which enables guests to rebook their sailings to a different date up to 30 days prior to their scheduled departure without paying a penalty. Further details on Hurtigruten’s modified rebooking policies can be found here.
Cruise-goers who are ready to head out on Antarctic expedition sailings during the second half of 2020 can take advantage of generous savings of up to 30 percent on Hurtigruten Antarctica itineraries when booking by June 30, 2020.
For those looking a little further ahead at taking cold-climate cruises in 2021 or 2022, the company is currently offering fifteen-percent savings on sailings to any destination clients might choose, including on its brand-new itineraries, when they book by June 30, 2020. On top of which, they’ll also receive up to $1,500 in flight credits.
If you have clients who dream of journeying to the ends of the Earth to witness the countless mysteries inherent in the world’s largest ice-mass, along with its unlikely collection of wildlife and environmental phenomena, including hidden freshwater lakes and some of the planet’s driest valleys, now is a perfect time!
For more information, visit hurtigruten.com.
For more information on Hurtigruten, Antarctica
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS