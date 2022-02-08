Hurtigruten Launches New Pole-to-Pole Expedition Cruises
Hurtigruten Expeditions, a leader in expedition cruising since 1896, has launched a new category of explorations called Grand Expedition Cruises, which include three Pole-to-Pole cruises for 2023.
After the popularity of this year’s two Pole-to-Pole cruises, which are expected to set sail in fall and have already sold out, the expedition line created the Grand Expedition Cruises category, along with the three Pole-to-Pole itineraries, which visit destinations like Alaska, Iceland, South America, Antarctica and more. They’re expected to sail in August 2023 aboard the MS Fram, the MS Roald Amundsen and the MS Fridtjof Nansen. The latter two ships are considered the world’s most sustainable cruise ships, since they are hybrid ships that use both gas and battery power.
The first Pole-to-Pole Grand Expedition Cruise is a 94-day itinerary aboard the MS Roald Amundsen, traveling across eleven countries from Vancouver and visits the Arctic Circle, Alaska and the Northwest Passage before heading down through the Panama Canal to Ecuador, Peru, Chile and lastly, Antarctica, before disembarking in Ushuaia, Argentina.
The second Pole-to-Pole expedition is the 93-day itinerary onboard the MS Fridtjof Nansen, which departs from Reykjavik on August 13, 2023, visiting Greenland, the Northwest Passage, the Arctic and Alaska before sailing along the West Coast, visiting the United States’ national parks on the Pacific coastline before heading to Ecuador, Peru, Chile and Antarctica before disembarking in Ushuaia.
Lastly, the 66-day Pole-to-Pole expedition cruise aboard the MS Fram begins in Montreal in late August, sailing to Cambridge Bay in the Northwest Passage, Greenland, Newfoundland and Labrador before passing through the Panama Canal and visiting the Isla de la Plata, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Chile and Antarctica before disembarking in Punta Arenas, Chile.
The line’s Grand Expedition Cruises also include month-long voyages, which combine several of Hurtigruten’s most popular itineraries.
“These are undoubtedly the most unique and exclusive expedition cruises we have ever offered in our 126-year history, and we believe these are the ultimate expedition cruise experiences. These extraordinary voyages will showcase some of the most spectacular nature and wildlife on our planet and offer authentic encounters with unique cultures,” said Hurtigruten Expeditions CEO Asta Lassesen.
