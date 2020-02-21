Hurtigruten Makes History
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Hurtigruten Patrick Clarke February 21, 2020
Hurtigruten's MS Roald Amundsen made history this week when it sailed the furthest south of any of the ships in the expedition cruise line's 127 years of operation.
The world's first hybrid electric-powered expedition ship crossed the Antarctic Circle and kept going, reaching the ice edge at 70 degrees south on Wednesday at 4:14 p.m. Antarctica time.
Sir Richard Branson Officially Christens Virgin Voyages'...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Carnival Cruise Lines Introduces New ‘Fly2Fun’ Air...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Celebrity Millennium to Operate Revenue Sailings for Military,...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
"Our guests are thrilled! This is what Hurtigruten's expedition cruises are all about, pushing new frontiers and creating unique experiences for guests from all over the world. We are following in the footsteps of polar hero Roald Amundsen himself, aboard his namesake ship," said Captain Torry Sakkariassen, in a statement.
The cutting-edge vessel is equipped with large battery packs that significantly reduce emissions and features a specially designed ice-strengthened hull that allows her to operate in areas other ships cannot.
Once MS Roald Amundsen completes its current 18-day sailing to the Chilean Fjords, Falkland Islands and Antarctica, she will complete one additional cruise in the region before shifting to South and Central America and ultimately spending the summer in Alaska.
MS Roald Amundsen has made history once again – exploring waters further south than any Hurtigruten ship has ever been. At 4.15 PM Antarctica time on February 19, MS Roald Amundsen reached the ice edge at 010208 degrees south.— Hurtigruten (@Hurtigruten) February 21, 2020
: Hurtigruten & Werner Kruse / Hurtigruten pic.twitter.com/vXsbp5nOfA
MS Roald Amundsen's sister ship, MS Fridtjof Nansen, will also be hybrid electric-powered when she embarks on her maiden voyage this coming spring.
For more information on Hurtigruten, Antarctica
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS