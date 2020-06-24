Hurtigruten Unveils Freedom Flash Sale Promotion
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Hurtigruten Claudette Covey June 24, 2020
Hurtigruten is introducing a Freedom Flash Sale, which will provide travelers with up to 50 percent off select 2020 and 2021 itineraries for bookings made July 1-8.
The line is believed to be the first company to resume cruise operations, and currently has four ships at sea.
Travelers can opt to sail aboard MS Roald Amundsen and MS Fridtjof Nansen, the first electric-hybrid powered ships, on Alaska, Iceland and Norwegian itineraries, including “Arctic Islands Discover,” “Alaska and British Columbia – Epic Wilderness Expedition” and “Winter Norway.
Alaska Airlines Announces 48-Hour Take-Care Fare SaleAirlines & Airports
Southwest Launches Fall Flight Sale With Fares From $39 One-WayAirlines & Airports
Amtrak Offers New Promotion for Summer Travel SavingsCar Rental & Rail
Hurtigruten is Offering Up To 30-Percent Off Antarctica CruisesCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Itineraries to Antarctica, North America and Central America itineraries include “Great Explorers and Wildlife,” “Northeast U.S. and Atlantic Canada – Fall Foliage” and “Caribbean Sea – Discover Cayes, Coves and Reefs.”
The online booking portal for the Freedom Flash Sale promotion will open July 1.
Bookings can also be made by calling 866-679-8305.
MS Trollfjord, MS Midnatsol and MS Richard With relaunched sailings this month, which ply the Norwegian Coast.
The Roald Amundsen is scheduled to operate on seven-night voyages from Tromso to Svalbard, starting on July 7.
Hurtigruten has put into place new health and safety protocols, including the elimination of self-serve buffet dining, limited ship capacity and social distancing measures.
For more information on Hurtigruten
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS