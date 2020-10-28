In the Age of COVID, Do Cruisers Prefer Big or Small Ships?
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Cruise Planners Theresa Norton October 28, 2020
If and when the CDC’s no-sail order expires, how will cruisers return to the water?
Will they book huge mega-ships because there’s plenty of room for distancing? Or are smaller vessels to more remote locations more attractive?
Like always, it depends on the traveler.
“From a social distancing standpoint, both small ship and large ship cruising are going to be making major changes to dining and entertainment to accommodate,” said Michelle Fee, CEO and founder of Cruise Planners, an American Express Travel Representative. “Large ships do have an advantage because there is just so much more space dedicated to dining and common areas, which inherently spreads people out amongst the ship already. With heavily-reduced capacities onboard, it will be easier to accommodate on a large ship.”
Drew Daly, senior vice president and general manager of Dream Vacations, CruiseOne and Cruises Inc., said “the larger ships are definitely going to provide for more space and options for social distancing. This will alleviate any friction a consumer has about being in a closed-in space onboard. That said, river cruising and smaller ships will also provide customers with comfort with regards to the total number of people on the ship.”
To determine what consumers are booking, we turned to the people actually making the reservations for them – professional travel advisors. And make no mistake – people are booking cruises now for next year and further into the future.
Dan Bateman, an independent vacation specialist with Cruises Inc. in Peoria, Ariz., said he is booking cruises for 2021 and 2022.
“In many cases, we are booking similar cruises for future years comparable to ones that have been canceled for clients,” he said. “Many times, the ship has changed but not the itinerary that they are looking for. Choice of ship is secondary. Itinerary is primary.”
Chris Caulfield, a CruiseOne franchise owner in Croton-on-Hudson, N.Y., said the coronavirus pandemic doesn’t appear to have changed cruisers’ desires.
“People who are booking now are picking ships that fit the vacation they want to take, much like before the pandemic,” he said. “My last couple of bookings are new to cruise, which is encouraging.”
Al Richman, a Dream Vacations franchise owner in Lantana, Fla., said he’s receiving calls about the Caribbean from clients who received future credits from cruises canceled by the pandemic.
It appears many cruisers accept the fact that they’ll have to wear masks on the ship and aren’t put off by health protocols.
“Most mention it, but at this point, most are anxious to cruise again,” Bateman said. “Often, they ask about wearing mask requirements, what happens if their cruise cancels again or if the testing requirements are not met at embarkation. I find that the health protocols are not stopping clients from wanting to cruise again.”
Caulfield also doesn’t think the health protocols will deter eager cruise vacationers.
“I do get inquiries about what things may look like onboard, but I do not see it really affecting people who want to book now. People are planning for next year,” he said. “I believe that people want to get back to cruising. Cruise lines have always taken care of passengers, and in this new era there is no doubt the cruise lines will do what is necessary to keep passengers safe and healthy.”
One caveat: Richman said restrictions on shore excursions and touring might be an issue for some of his clients. In Europe, the ships that have resumed cruising require passengers to exclusively take approved excursions, and not travel independently, to preserve a safe bubble.
“I have been talking about potential protocols and what people should expect when cruising resumes,” he said. “Most of my clients seem to be OK with face masks, but the restrictions on shore excursions may be an issue.”
For more information on Cruise Planners, Europe
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS