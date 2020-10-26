TravelPulse Podcast: Advantages of a Small Cruise, Holiday Travel Insights and More
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff October 26, 2020
The TravelPulse Podcast is back early this week on a Monday.
Hosts Eric Bowman and Dan Callahan discuss the latest trending topics in the travel industry, including tourism officials calling for an end to quarantines, Thanksgiving holiday travel trends and more.
Later, the two are joined by UnCruise Adventures CEO Dan Blanchard who shares updates on what his company doing now, the benefits of a small cruise and his advice for travel advisors selling cruises.
