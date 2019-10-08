Inside AmaWaterways’ Unique Food and Beverage Practices
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship AmaWaterways Lauren Bowman October 08, 2019
Traveling is about exploring destinations – the culture, the people and of course – the food.
AmaWaterways works to incorporate exceptional dining experiences in each of their cruise itineraries, and as a member of La Confrérie de la Chaîne des Rôtisseurs – the prestigious International Association of Gastronomy – their hard work is certainly paying off.
When it comes to the dedication of their food and beverage policy, AmaWaterways knows freshness is the name of the game for travelers.
“Our culinary team maintains strong relationships with local purveyors and extensive understanding of regional specialties. This intimate knowledge allows us to craft dishes inspired by seasonal harvests and immerse guests in authentic flavors, " AmaWaterways’ president and co-founder, Rudi Schreiner said in a statement.
"We intentionally do not outfit our ships with microwaves or large storage spaces, instead opting to source fresh ingredients regularly throughout each sailing, tweaking menus to showcase seasonal fruit and vegetables and purchasing what we need and minimizing waste. These practices enable us to provide a superior culinary experience to our guests reflective of the vibrant destinations we visit.”
This attention to detail and local inspirations are what can really set AmaWaterways meals apart from other river cruises.
Daniel Tarase, one of the cruise line’s Executive Chefs, offers an inside look at the company’s food and beverage strategies that helps to set them apart from others.
AmaWaterways and their chefs work to promote local vendors and seasonal flavors to accommodate the dietary needs of passengers while making innovative dishes that bring guests one step closer to the places they are traveling through.
“A good example is the inclusion of more fresh asparagus in June along the Danube and of course the fresh apricots from Durnstein area will have a place of honor in our fruit buffets in July,” Tarase said.
“I like to go into the small villages and look for things like locally made jam that are sold in the markets," Tarase added. "In larger cities like Budapest where there are a few markets, my team knows where the good things are, and what stand in each market is best for a specific ingredient. I’ll often browse for inspiration as well.”
Having no microwave and only one freezer aboard each ship means that ingredients have to be purchased regularly and resulting in some of the freshest meals passengers can hope for.
“We do not use frozen goods, so we usually have provisions delivered to the ship 2 or 3 times during a 7-night cruise,” states Tarase.
With frequent food deliveries, fresh-made soups and sauces, and bakery items made from scratch, this also means that it is easier for the chefs to accommodate dietary restrictions that passengers who are traveling on board may have – from gluten-free to vegan to specialty concerns – allowing everyone to savor not only the beautiful views but taste exquisite cuisine as well.
