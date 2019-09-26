The AmaWaterways Cruise Ship Experience
AmaWaterways continues to lead the way in impeccable service offerings on its innovative river ships.
When selecting a river cruise, it’s important to highlight what makes each experience different and unique from other river cruise lines and, with AmaWaterways, that definitely starts onboard.
Guests will find all the comforts of home along with luxurious amenities, fabulous cuisine and stellar service.
The journey begins with Ama’s welcoming staff who are there to greet guests and assist with anything they need as they embark and acclimate to their new environment.
Ships are spacious with plenty of room to move around. Days start and end in the ship’s well-appointed main lounge. The sun deck serves as guests’ touchpoint to the outside world. From there, guests can enjoy a morning stroll, go for a swim, enjoy a morning coffee or take part in an exercise class—all while the stunning scenery passes by.
Staterooms are large and most offer panoramic views from private balconies, on-demand entertainment, spacious bathrooms and ample room for relaxation.
There are many dining options onboard, and AmaWaterways serves fresh, locally sourced cuisine in all its dining venues. Lunch and dinner wine pairings are complimentary and, at dinner, guests can choose to dine at the Chef’s Table specialty restaurant.
AmaWaterways has made a deep commitment to wellness for its guests. Travelers looking to renew or deepen their own fitness goals will find morning stretch sessions, core strengthening, resistance-band classes, wellness walks, yoga and more. Guests have access to bicycles to ride to and from cruise ports or in a destination as well. Guests can also schedule a massage to relax during the cruise, choosing from a variety of treatments.
AmaWaterways has also recently expanded its wellness offerings so that travelers on the Mekong River can also enjoy daily classes, walks and more onboard.
The AmaMagna Difference
Guests traveling onboard AmaWaterways’ onboard the AmaMagna are in for an extra treat. As one of the newest ships in the Ama fleet, it is also the largest. Designed specifically to sail the Danube River, AmaMagna offers its own, unique onboard experience.
Accommodations are larger, from 355 to 710 square feet. There are several restaurants, including the Main Restaurant, Ama’s signature Chef’s Table and Jimmy’s, Al Fresco Restaurant and a family-style restaurant named for AmaWaterways’ late co-owner Jimmy Murphy.
AmaMagna’s also offers the Zen Wellness Studio, which encompasses a fitness center, two massage rooms and a juice bar.
There’s also the Pop-Up Sky Bar and the waterspouts platform that set it apart from other river ships.
