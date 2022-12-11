Inside Look: Brand-New Celebrity Beyond’s Onboard Experience
Laurie Baratti December 11, 2022
I recently had the pleasure of sailing aboard the very first U.S.-based voyage of Celebrity Cruises’ stunning, brand-new ship, Celebrity Beyond—a five-day itinerary sailing out of Fort Lauderdale with single-day stops in Costa Maya and Cozumel on Mexico’s Caribbean coast.
Celebrity Beyond is the third ship in the line’s exceptional Edge Series class, so, naturally, is designed in every detail to exceed the aesthetic and operative standards set by its predecessors, thereby living up to its name. I would say, in terms of the sheer grandeur of its spaces, in combination with sophisticated comforts and superior functionality, Celebrity Beyond manages to raise the bar even higher.
Construction-wise, Beyond does surpass her sister ships in size (65 feet longer and one deck taller, boasts more outdoor space and accommodates 12 percent more passengers than either Celebrity Edge or Celebrity Apex. As another point of distinction, Beyond is also helmed by Captain Kate McCue, America’s first female cruise ship captain.
Overall Impressions
While I am aware that Celebrity Cruises is categorized as a “premium” or perhaps “upper-premium” cruise line, if my time aboard Celebrity Beyond wasn’t a world-class luxury cruising experience, I don’t know what is. Mine was a group booking, since I was attending an onboard business conference, which I assumed would be my primary focus, I hadn’t given an awful lot of thought as to the details of the sailing itself.
To say that I was pleasantly surprised by pretty much every aspect of this pristine vessel would be the understatement of the century. It is filled with breathtaking public spaces, luxe accommodations, designer-brand boutiques, a full-fledged casino, gourmet restaurants, grab-and-go dining options and outdoor spaces that offer outstanding ocean vistas.
I must admit that I’m a newbie when it comes to cruises and, therefore, arrived at Port Everglades with no real preconceptions or especially lofty expectations about what the onboard experience would be like. Although I’m not a cruise connoisseur, the other guests I spoke with (mainly travel agents, who really know their stuff and have plenty of sailings under their belts) were all just as delighted and impressed as I was with every aspect of the new vessel, so I figure my impressions can’t be too far off base.
Stateroom
I had the good fortune to stay in an ‘Edge Stateroom with Infinite Veranda’, which not only makes stunning use of limited space but incorporates a brilliant, game-changing innovation with the “Infinite Veranda”, a floor-to-ceiling split window that opens at the touch of a button to let the sea air and sounds wash over your entire living space. It’s also part of a “balcony” seating area that can be separated from the rest of the cabin interior by a folding door, for times when the sun is streaming in too brightly or you desire a cozier feel for the night.
I still can’t figure out how the architects and designers fit a veranda, plus a king bed with side tables, chaise lounge, desk, dresser, mini-fridge, closet and a rather spacious bathroom into just 243 square feet, but I’d like to applaud whoever devised this layout. I felt more relaxed than I had in years, ensconced among crisp, yet plush, furnishings with a supreme sense of privacy, perfectly appointed amenities, and the feeling of openness and airiness provided by the Infinite Veranda feature.
Public Spaces
Beyond’s public spaces all boast uniquely exquisite structural, stylistic and decorative design, thanks to Celebrity’s assembled dream team of award-winning architects and designers from around the globe to create striking spaces that are simply unforgettable.
At the heart of the ship’s interior is the jaw-dropping Grand Plaza, which is bigger than previous ships’, spanning three decks and centered around a jazzy cocktail bar that sits just below a massive, jaw-dropping LED “chandelier”.
Dramatically lit and ever-changing, this stunning modern art-deco centerpiece, along with the Plaza’s ambient lighting, evolves depending on the time of day, as well as any live entertainment performances being featured on the stage opposite. Inspired by Italian piazzas, the three-story atrium is hemmed on each deck by a collection of epicurean restaurants, café-bars and elegant, yet laid-back, lounges and seating areas.
In fact, that was one aspect of the onboard experience that surprised me. The high-class vibe and ritzy-looking venues might have usually struck me as intimidating, making me feel as though I wasn’t dressed for the occasion. The atmosphere, while extremely classy, wasn’t accompanied by the air of stuffiness you’d normally associate with such sumptuous surroundings.
Service
My personal impression of the service was more than excellent. Any time I looked even remotely confused for more than a few seconds, or sat down somewhere without a libation in hand, a crew member would appear out of nowhere, inquiring as to whether they might help me or bring me anything. My outgoing and personable cabin steward could not have been more pleasant or accommodating, anticipating what I might need or want. I wish resorts on land had such dedicated attendants.
I will, however, note that I overheard more than one “Karen” (a term that's equally applicable across genders) tearing into some poor crew member about a trivial or nonexistent issue, whose behavior, frankly, made me feel ashamed to be part of a contingent that included such “Ugly Americans”. But, whatever their complaint, the staff took it quite seriously, and a supervisor would soon step in to devise a satisfactory solution.
Experience
Most of the passengers I encountered or observed were blithely enjoying everything the ship had to offer, disconnecting from their day-to-day stressors and basking in the sunshine on the avant-garde Resort Deck surrounding the main swimming pool; or heading to the expansive Oceanview Café, the ship’s (almost) all-hours buffet restaurant, for something delectable to snack on or to satisfy a sweet tooth.
Others were probably sipping a drink in one of 14 cafés, bars and lounges, or relaxing at a venue surrounding the central Grand Plaza, which spans three decks while watching the cerulean sea undulating out into the endless horizon. Undoubtedly, plenty of passengers were also engaged in scheduled activities or classes or were catching a movie out on the Rooftop Garden, making the most of the cutting-edge fitness facilities, taking in a show at The Theater or letting loose in The Club.
Dining
On the gastronomic front, there are four main restaurants where dining is included in your fare—Cyprus, Tuscan, Normandie and Cosmopolitan; plus, four complimentary casual dining eateries; 14 cafés, bars and lounges; 8 specialty restaurants (not fare-inclusive); and two restaurants that are exclusive to guests staying in The Retreat or AquaClass accommodations.
If you’ve got an upcoming cruise booked on Beyond or a comparable Celebrity ship, I would definitely advise you to download the Celebrity Cruises app and login before you board, so that you can book your dining reservations while you’re still shoreside, because (with the technology misbehaving) every one of the four main dining restaurants was completely booked by the time I managed to get onboard.
Through the app, you can also book your excursions, find activities to add to your personal calendar, view deck maps to help you find your way around the ship, keep tabs on your account expenditures and even chat with other guests onboard. It also works for keyless entry, and to control your TV and in-room automation features, like lighting, temperature, and the veranda window and screen.
