Keel Laid on Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ Newest Ship

July 12, 2022
A keel-laying ceremony was held at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Ancona, Italy on July 12 for Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ newest ship, Seven Seas Grandeur. Delivery is scheduled for 2023.
During the ceremony, a steel section of the vessel was lifted onto the dry dock. Also, three custom-minted coins were placed onto the keel of the ship. The coins for Seven Seas Explorer and Seven Seas Splendor are replicas of those placed on their own keels, while the new coin for Seven Seas Grandeur includes the cruise line’s 30th-anniversary logo.
A longstanding maritime tradition, the coins will remain embedded within the ship’s structure, believed to bring luck to all who sail aboard.
"Since their respective debuts in 2016 and 2020, Seven Seas Explorer and Seven Seas Splendor have delighted discerning luxury travelers from across the world, earning a reputation as the most luxurious ships ever built," said Jason Montague, president and CEO of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. "Now their sister, Seven Seas Grandeur, builds upon Regent’s rich three-decade-long history. Inspired by our heritage, this will be a ship that harmonizes elegance, comfort, freedom and choice, providing ‘An Unrivaled Experience,’ and will continue to delight our guests for years to come."
Like the first two vessels of its class, Seven Seas Grandeur will be 55,500 gross tons with accommodation for 732 passengers. It will use the latest in environmental protection technologies.
Seven Seas Grandeur will operate its inaugural season in November 2023 with 17 voyages in the Caribbean and the Mediterranean, plus two transatlantic crossings, all ranging from seven to 16 nights long.
Last fall, Regent unveiled designs for all 15 suite categories, from the one-of-a-kind Regent Suite—with a reimagined space “The Parlor”—to the spacious Veranda Suite. Also revealed were the designs of restaurants Prime 7 and Chartreuse, and a rejuvenated Observation Lounge, along with the captivating reimagining of the largest specialty restaurant at sea, Compass Rose, which offers a fully customized epicurean experience.
