Regent Seven Seas Cruises Unveils More Details of $11,000-a-Night Suite
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Regent Seven Seas Cruises Donald Wood September 23, 2021
Are you looking to cruise in the lap of luxury? Regent Seven Seas Cruises announced that its new 4,443-square-foot suite aboard the new Seven Seas Grandeur ship would cost $11,000 a night.
With the vessel scheduled to sail in November 2023 and tickets now on sale, the cruise line is highlighting the Regent Suite’s features and amenities that warrant its exorbitant cost, including a reimagined master bathroom with a complete in-suite spa experience.
The Regent Suite on #SevenSeasGrandeur will be the next pinnacle in luxury cruising accommodations. Watch CEO and President Jason Montague interview the Studio DADO team and learn what’s behind the most exclusive address at sea. Learn more: https://t.co/n1tCZo3JEj #RegentCruises pic.twitter.com/2n76fPTXeb— Regent Seven Seas (@regentcruises) September 22, 2021
Regent’s $11,000-a-night suite will include a personal sauna, steam room, treatment area, unlimited complimentary spa services and nine different types of marble used in the construction.
Other suite features include a four-poster bed, a Hastens Vividus mattress, 2.5 marble and stone detailed bathrooms, an expansive living room, a bar set-up and dining room. In addition to fine art, the accommodation also boasts unobstructed 270-degree views from the 1,227 square-foot wraparound veranda overlooking the ship’s bow.
The Regent Suite can host up to six guests and includes a separate guest bedroom with a bathroom. Additional features include three walk-in closets and the exclusive use of the private dining room, The Study.
“With Seven Seas Grandeur’s Regent Suite, we have once again evolved the very art of luxury - the craftmanship and artistry of this design is incredible,” Regent CEO Jason Montague said. “Studio DADO has married comfort, elegance and style in a fresh and exciting new way, while retaining the essence of the unrivaled Regent experience which our guests have enjoyed for close to 30 years.”
Regent Suite guests can also enjoy a vast range of complimentary amenities, including first-class air, a personal butler, a driver and guide in every port, unlimited spa services in suite, unlimited laundry and dry cleaning, one in-suite caviar service, daily canapes, personalized stationery, shoe-shine service, free Wi-Fi and more.
Seven Seas Grandeur’s inaugural season begins November 2023 and sails the Mediterranean and the Caribbean with a range of 17 voyages in the regions, plus two transatlantic itineraries.
Sponsored Content
-
Distinct Brands Under One UmbrellaPromoted by Palladium Hotel Group
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on Regent Seven Seas Cruises
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS