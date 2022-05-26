Regent Seven Seas Cruises Celebrates 30 Years
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Regent Seven Seas Cruises Janeen Christoff May 26, 2022
Regent Seven Seas Cruises is celebrating 30 years of sailing, and to honor the last three decades the cruise line has announced an enhanced collection of 30th Anniversary Voyages in Africa, Alaska, Asia, Canada and New England, the Caribbean, the Mediterranean, Northern Europe and South America.
“We are incredibly excited to be celebrating our pearl anniversary, three decades of setting the standard in luxury travel, and I cannot wait to see what the next 30 years will bring,” said Jason Montague, President and Chief Executive Officer, Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “This wouldn’t be possible without the ongoing support from our incredible team both shipboard and shoreside, loyal guests and valued Travel Partners.”
Regent Seven Seas started three decades ago as Diamond Cruise and then Radisson Seven Seas Cruises before becoming Regent Seven Seas. Its first ship was the world’s first twin-hulled cruise ship, the 350-guest Radisson Diamond. The ship ushered in a new era of luxury cruising and was joined in 1999 by the Seven Seas Navigator and later the world’s first all-suite, all-balcony ship, Seven Seas Mariner.
In 2003, the cruise line added its third ship to its fleet, Seven Seas Voyager, and 10 years later, Regent announced it would build the most luxurious cruise ship in the modern era of cruising, the 732-guests Seven Seas Explorer. The ship made its debut three years later in July of 2016 and was christened by Her Serene Highness Princess Charlene of Monaco. The cruise line's next ship, making her debut in 2023, will be the Seven Seas Grandeur.
“I’ve been with Regent from the very beginning when we were building our first ship in 1992. Since then, many ships have been built, each one setting a new standard for luxury cruising,” said Senior Vice President of Hotel Operations Franco Semeraro. “I couldn’t be prouder to have been part of such an incredibly talented team with so many successes over the past 30 years and I truly look forward to what’s to come as we continue to elevate the luxury experience.”
Travel advisors also shared their love of Regent Seven Seas.
“The Regent Experience has long been absolute in its inclusiveness, providing guests with the most enriching and luxurious journeys on the seven seas, which is why I’ve been a loyal Travel Partner since day one,” said, Olga Placeres Travel Advisor and Owner of Preferred Travel. “I’ve booked hundreds of cruises with Regent, and every time I’m just as excited as the last, especially when booking new customers, because I know that they will definitely be coming back for more.”
In honor of the milestone, Regent Seven Seas is offering 30th Anniversary Voyages ranging from seven to 21 days on each of the luxury line’s five ships Seven Seas Explorer, Seven Seas Mariner, Seven Seas Navigator, Seven Seas Splendor and Seven Seas Voyager. Each voyage will feature commemorative pins and gifts, an anniversary party on each voyage, specialty cocktails and one-of-a-kind dining options, alongside special entertainment and more.
As a thank you to its loyal past guests, Regent Seven Seas Cruises is offering double Seven Seas Society savings on these voyages.
Sponsored Content
-
ALGV Travel Advisor Appreciation MonthPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
For more information on Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Europe, United States
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS