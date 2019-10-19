Last updated: 12:20 PM ET, Sat October 19 2019

Kelly Clarkson Wants to Go on a Cruise With You

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Norwegian Cruise Line Rich Thomaselli October 19, 2019

Norwegian Encore emerges from the Meyer Werft shipbuilding dock in Papenburg, Germany.
PHOTO: Norwegian Encore emerges from the Meyer Werft shipbuilding dock in Papenburg, Germany. (photo courtesy of Norwegian Cruise Line)

Kelly Clarkson wouldn’t be the first singer to host a fan cruise where she performs her hit songs and interacts with thousands of her closest friends.

But the superstar turned reality TV show judge turned talk show host might be the first to party on her own ship.

Clarkson, Godmother to Norwegian Cruise Line’s Encore, has sent out a mailing to her subscribers to gauge their interest in joining her on vacation.

"From being busy with The Voice, to recording an album, to having my own talk show, and spending time with my family -- it has been a BIG year!" Clarkson wrote in an email. “And that's when it means it's time for a little rest & relaxation! So it got me thinking, what if we all take a family vacation together?"

That would be a lot of family.

Fans were asked to fill out a survey answering questions about the kinds of activities they would enjoy on such a cruise, whether or not they’d like to see other entertainers other than Clarkson and how they would like to interact with Clarkson, whether it’s performances, autograph sessions, etc.

"Imagine 2,200 fellow fans taking over one beautiful Norwegian Cruise Line Ship and sailing through the Caribbean for four days of activities, sunshine, and fun?!" Clarkson wrote. "I want to know what YOU think about the idea of a Kelly Cruise!"

Clarkson last month was named Godmother to the Encore, an announcement that came on her new show. She celebrated by giving 20 music educators a seven-day cruise.

“I am so honored to be named the godmother to Norwegian Encore, and to get to be a part of such a special ceremony to christen the new ship in Miami,” Clarkson said in a statement. “I believe that surrounding yourself with the ones you love and taking time for them is important while having the most amazing and unforgettable vacation, which is what Norwegian Cruise Line stands for and provides for its guests.”

Rich Thomaselli
