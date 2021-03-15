Lindblad Expeditions Launches New Itineraries
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Lacey Pfalz March 15, 2021
Lindblad Expeditions announced new itineraries this month, promising epic new adventures, along with the debut of two new polar ships.
The new adventures take travelers through New Zealand and the sub-Antarctic islands, from Tahiti to Fiji, or along the coast of Vietnam. Three new itineraries take travelers to experience the beauty of Japan or South America. The Wild Escapes Collection features active explorations in a shorter time frame and features countries like Iceland, Greenland and Peru.
Lindblad has also created new arctic explorations, like The Northeast Passage, which travels from stunning fjords in Norway all the way to Alaska, or the Exploring the Russian Arctic cruise, which explores the Kara Sea and Franz Josef Land.
The cruise line’s new polar ships, the National Geographic Endurance and the National Geographic Resolution, will make their maiden voyages later in 2021 on these arctic explorations.
Lastly, Lindblad features two Antarctica itineraries, Antarctica & Patagonia: Legendary Ice & Epic Fjords, which explores Southern Patagonia and the Chilean fjords; and the Epic Antarctica Voyage: The Peninsula to the Ross Sea & Beyond, which explores the Ross Sea’s ice shelf and the sub-Antarctic islands of New Zealand and Australia.
For more information about the new itineraries, please visit Expeditions.com.
