Lindblad Introduces National Geographic Islander ll
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Claudette Covey April 06, 2022
Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic’s 48-passenger National Geographic Islander ll, which formerly sailed as Crystal’s Crystal Esprit, is scheduled to enter service on Aug. 18, 2022, where it will operate year-round Galapagos itineraries.
The ship, which features 26 suites, has undergone a renovation that added expedition elements, including a marina and Science Hub focusing on conservation and research.
The Science Hub includes an interactive video display, lab benches and seating, and accommodations for Galapagos community members, researchers and experts who will accompany guests on the itineraries.
The vessel’s complement of suites includes four Islander Suites, three of which are new. Each is equipped with four windows, separate living rooms and bathrooms with tubs and rain showers.
Accommodations also include connecting suites, solo suites and triple occupancy options.
The Santa Cruz Islander Suite can accommodate families with a connecting double suite.
The renovated Cove Lounge serves as a venue for cocktails and presentations.
Dining options include the enlarged Patio Cafe and Yacht Club Restaurant.
“I had the pleasure of being in Galapagos for the first-time last week and you could feel the Lindblad-National Geographic legacy in these iconic islands – from the second-generation Galapagos crew aboard, to the locally grown food on the table to stories of the role we have played in supporting conservation in the archipelago,” said Lindblad Expeditions President and CEO Dolf Berle.
“With the new National Geographic Islander II, we will be able to build on that legacy and offer an even greater connection to Galapagos and its people for just 48 guests.
Sponsored Content
-
Connecting Advisors & ConsumersPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
A true adults only Caribbean atmospherePromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
-
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS