Lindblad Replaces Itineraries Canceled by Ukraine Conflict

Claudette Covey April 05, 2022

Lindblad Expeditions added five new 2022 itineraries, which replace those canceled due to the war in Ukraine and launched a 25 percent savings to thank guests for their patience and loyalty.

“To the hundreds of guests whose trips have been impacted, we are grateful for your understanding as we have worked to develop alternative itineraries that offer compelling opportunities for the authentic and immersive exploration you expect from us,” said Lindblad Expeditions President and CEO Dolf Berle.

“To thank you for your patience and continued loyalty throughout what has been a very challenging period, we are pleased to offer you 25 percent off when you book a cabin on one of these new voyages,”

The savings offer is available for bookings made by June 30, 2022, and only applies to new bookings.

The new itineraries include the 15-day “Epic Coastal Alaska,” with departures on June 12 and 26; the 11-day “Extraordinary Alaska: Misty Fjords to the Hubbard Glacier” with departures on July 11, 21, 31 and Aug 10 and 20; the 13-day “Iceland’s Wild West Coast to East Greenland,” departing on July 2; the 20-day “A Journey from Nome to Tokyo: Ring of Fire to Ainu Culture,” departing on Aug. 7; and the 16-day “Coastal Japan: Imperial Dynasties and Modern Culture,” departing Aug. 29.

Claudette Covey

Claudette Covey
