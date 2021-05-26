Lindblad Returns to Iceland in July
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Janeen Christoff May 26, 2021
Lindblad Expeditions will be returning to Iceland with the National Geographic Explorer.
The ship will return to the country for a series of sailings beginning on July 7, 2021, with the six-day Wild Island Escape, a compact adventure to the remote fjords and volcanic isles along the country's western coast.
Guest will have the chance to see evidence of volcanic activity as they soak in geothermal hot springs, hike over cooled lava fields, and view Iceland's newest isle, Surtsey. Guests will also head out on Zodiacs to see puffins and whales.
Rates for this sailing begin at $5,180 per person based on double occupancy in a category one cabin and include all meals, drinks and excursions, plus complimentary bar tab and crew gratuities.
Guests can also choose the 11-day A Circumnavigation of Iceland. The cruise will showcase the magnitude of the country’s geological manifestations: glaciers, geysers, thundering waterfalls, immense cliffs, geothermal springs, boiling mud pots and lavascapes. Rates begin at $11,460 per person based on double occupancy in a category one cabin and include all meals, drinks and excursions, plus complimentary bar tab and crew gratuities.
Lindblad's ethnomusicologist, Jacob Edgar, has invited renowned Icelandic musicians to perform on select departures throughout the summer, providing guests a front-row seat to the sounds of some of the musicians leading Iceland’s musical eruption.
For those sailing with Lindblad in July, guests over the age of 16 will need to be vaccinated. Starting in August, passengers over the age of 12 need to be vaccinated.
