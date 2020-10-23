Lindblad’s National Geographic Resolution Moves to Norway
Lindblad Expeditions marked a shipbuilding milestone as the hull of National Geographic Resolution, the line’s second polar newbuild, arrived at Ulstein Shipyard in Ulsteinvik, Norway.
The hull was constructed at Crist S.A. in Gdynia, Poland, and sailed to Norway under tow. The ship currently has all bow thruster, major HVAC equipment, main engines and stabilizers installed. Next, electrical and hotel outfitting will be completed in Ulstein.
The Resolution is a sister ship to the soon-to-launch 126-guest National Geographic Endurance, the first polar build in the line’s history. The Polar Class 5 National Geographic Resolution will feature Ulstein’s signature X-BOW, which provides fuel efficiency while significantly improving guest comfort in rough seas.
The ship is scheduled for delivery in 2021.
National Geographic Resolution was named to honor Captain James Cook, the legendary explorer who was the first to circumnavigate Antarctica and cross the Antarctic Circle, and the first European to reach Hawaii. While he captained several ships in his career, his favorite was the MS Resolution.
National Geographic Resolution will accommodate 126 guests in 69 outside-facing cabins. Cabin sizes range from the 140-square-foot solo cabin to the 430-square-foot category 7 suite. Fifty-three of the 69 cabins, including all 12 of the solo cabins, will feature small balconies with floor-to-ceiling sliding doors.
Every cabin has two portholes, a large window or balcony and temperature controls. Cabins are equipped with expedition command centers with tablets and USB/mobile device docking, TVs, Wi-Fi connections and hair dryers.
The Resolution will have two restaurants, a Chef’s Table for small-group dining, Observation Lounge with bar, gym, wellness area, infinity-style outdoor hot tubs, library, main lounge with full-service bar, 24-hour beverage station, state-of-the-art facilities for films, slideshows and presentations and a photo workshop area. An expedition base will have lockers for expedition gear and an open bridge for access.
Expedition tools will include Zodiac landing craft, kayaks, snowshoes, cross-country skis, undersea specialist operating a remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) and underwater video camera for access to the polar marine world, hydrophone, aerial remote-controlled camera and video microscope.
The ship will carry a full-time doctor, undersea specialist, National Geographic photographer, Lindblad-National Geographic certified photo instructor and video chronicler, an internet cafe and laundry.
