Last updated: 05:16 PM ET, Wed October 06 2021

Majestic Princess Celebrates Maiden Call at Los Angeles

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Princess Cruises Theresa Norton October 06, 2021

Princess Cruises President Jan Swartz and Port Executive Director Gene Seroka celebrate the maiden call of Majestic Princess to the Port of Los Angeles.
Princess President Jan Swartz and Port Executive Director Gene Seroka celebrate the maiden call of Majestic Princess to the Port of Los Angeles. (Photo via Princess Cruises)

Princess Cruises celebrated the arrival and return to service of Majestic Princess at the Port of Los Angeles on Oct. 6.

“We’re pleased to welcome guests aboard Majestic Princess today and celebrate the ship’s maiden voyage from the West Coast,” Princess President Jan Swartz said. “We have we been sailing out of Los Angeles since our cruise line first began in 1965, and our guests and crew are helping the City of Angels generate substantial revenue for local businesses with our West Coast cruises homeporting from here year over year.”

ADVERTISING

You May Also Like

Grand Princess Grand Princess First To Resume Cruising From Port of Los... Cruise Line & Cruise Ship

Seabourn Venture Carnival Corp. Plans To Operate at 50 Percent Capacity... Cruise Line & Cruise Ship

A man undergoing a COVID-19 test Carnival Corp. Brands to Ease Access to Pre-Board Testing Cruise Line & Cruise Ship

Princess Cruises - Diamond Princess Princess Cruises Updates Return to Service for Island... Cruise Line & Cruise Ship

Majestic Princess completes her first voyage following an extended pause in operations. Princess Cruises Reveals Alaska Cruises and Cruisetours... Cruise Line & Cruise Ship

Princess Cruises and the Port of Los Angeles highlighted the positive impact cruising has on Los Angeles and surrounding communities. Every cruise ship visit infuses more than $1 million into the local economy.

Princess sails more frequently than any other cruise line in this region, contributing $594 million to the Los Angeles economy in 2019. Over the past decade, Princess had more than 700 ship visits in Los Angeles, the most of any line.

“Our popularity as a leading west coast cruise port is directly connected to the longstanding partnership we have had with Princess Cruises,” Port Executive Director Gene Seroka said. “The convenient and premium vacation experience that travelers enjoy on Majestic Princess and other Princess vessels have helped the Port of Los Angeles evolve into a year-around cruise port, and we are excited to be forecasting a record 200 sailings in 2022.”

Majestic Princess just completed a partial summer season in Alaska and is scheduled to depart from the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro on 14 roundtrips through the end of the year. Cruise itineraries include the Mexican Riviera, California Coast and West Coast Getaways, ranging in length from three to 10 days.

Majestic Princess offers a MedallionClass vacation, with OceanMedallion, a quarter-sized wearable device, that allows touch-free boarding, locating friends and family on the ship, and having anything delivered directly to guests anywhere on the ship.

Majestic Princess cruises are available for guests who have received their final dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days before embarkation and must have proof of vaccination. All fully vaccinated guests must also produce a negative, medically observed COVID-19 test (PCR or antigen) taken within two days of embarkation.

For more information on Princess Cruises, Los Angeles, Mexico

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Theresa Norton

Theresa Norton
Oceania Cruises' Riviera cruise ship in Malta.

Oceania Cruises Opens 2023 Europe and North America Collection...

Oceania Cruises

Emerald Cruises Launches 'Discover the World' Wave Campaign Ahead of Schedule

Royal Caribbean to Offer Pre-Cruise Testing at Select US Ports

Virgin Islands Partnering With Royal Caribbean to Expand Ports

Crystal's 2024 World Cruise Is on Sale Now

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS