Princess Cruises Completes Its First Voyage Following Pandemic Pause
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Princess Cruises Laurie Baratti August 01, 2021
Princess Cruises’ Majestic Princess returned today to Seattle, having successfully concluded the first among a partial season of seven-day Alaska sailings, scheduled for departure through September 26, 2021. On July 25, Majestic Princess became the cruise line’s first ship to return to service since last March, when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down cruising around the globe.
Majestic Princess’ week-long, round-trip voyage out of Seattle included visits to Glacier Bay National Park, Juneau, Skagway and Ketchikan.
Along with experiencing signature ports, sublime glaciers and area attractions, passengers who sail aboard these summer voyages will also enjoy authentic Alaska-themed activities through Princess’ award-winning ‘North to Alaska’ program. With the help of colorful local personalities, the program works to immerse guests in the culture, traditions and signature seafood of The Last Frontier.
On top of which, guests will delight in Princess’ signature specialty dining, Movies Under the Stars, stage productions and Discovery@SEA programs. Entertainment options aboard the Majestic Princess abound, including original musicals, game shows, magic shows, performances by top comedians and feature film screenings.
"'Welcome back to Princess’, is what I said to our guests while I was cruising with them onboard Majestic Princess for our first Return to Alaska cruise," said Princess Cruises President Jan Swartz. "From the very beginning, Alaska has been at the core of Princess Cruises and has really helped shaped the very essence of who we are today. While visiting ports of call, I personally expressed my gratitude to our port partners and elected officials who were instrumental in our return and joined me in warmly welcoming guests to their picturesque communities."
In Fall 2021, Princess Cruises will start sailing from the ports of Los Angeles, San Francisco and Fort Lauderdale once again. Between September 25 and November 28, eight of Princess’ MedallionClass ships are set to resume cruises that will carry guests to such destinations as the California Coast, Hawaii, Mexico, the Caribbean and the Panama Canal.
Princess Cruises’ 2021 sailings are available for cruisegoers who can provide proof that they’ve received the final dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to their cruise’s departure. Crews will also be vaccinated in accordance with CDC guidelines.
For more information, visit princess.com.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Princess Cruises, Alaska, Seattle
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS