Major Cruise Lines Continue to Drop Mask Mandates

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Donald Wood February 21, 2022

Cruise passenger wearing a face mask
Traveler wearing a face mask. (photo via PeskyMonkey/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

As the vast majority of cruise lines met Friday’s deadline to opt into the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) COVID-19 Cruise Ship Program, several major companies announced they would ease mask mandates onboard.

According to Reuters, Carnival Cruise Line announced last week facial coverings would no longer be mandatory on voyages starting on March 1, but the masks would still be recommended overall and required at specified venues and events.

Carnival officials also said they would offer more flexibility in pre-cruise testing requirements and permit children under five to sail without any need for vaccine or exemption.

Royal Caribbean International lifted onboard mask protocols for areas of ships that only permit vaccinated passengers, saying that “venues designated for vaccinated guests only, such as select bars, lounges, restaurants, shows and Casino Royale” would no longer require masks.

Norwegian Cruise Line also revealed it would loosen a number of COVID protocols on March 1, with guests no longer required to wear a mask on board on cruises departing U.S. ports. The company said it would allow kids younger than five to board without proof of vaccination.

In addition to the changes made by Norwegian, its sister brands Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands are also scheduled to lift all mask mandates for fully vaccinated passengers on March 1.

As for how other major cruise lines are handling mask mandates, Celebrity Cruises already did away with facial-covering requirements, Virgin Voyages drops the ban on February 28 and Princess Cruises joins on March 1.

