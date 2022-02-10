Royal Caribbean Updates Mask Policy for Vaccinated Passengers
Royal Caribbean International announced changes to its onboard mask policies for areas of its ships that only permit vaccinated passengers.
According to Cruise Critic, Royal Caribbean made the changes on its Healthy Sail Center webpage, saying that “venues designated for vaccinated guests only, such as select bars, lounges, restaurants, shows and Casino Royale” would no longer require masks, starting February 14.
Masks are also not required in open-air areas of the ship unless in a crowded setting, during water activities, in staterooms, while visiting private destinations or by passengers under two.
Facial coverings are still required while indoors onboard Royal Caribbean ships, unless seated and actively eating or drinking, as well as when visiting public ports of call where local regulations may require them.
“We are continually evaluating mask policies as public health standards and government regulations evolve,” Royal Caribbean noted. “Booked guests will be advised of the latest requirements for their port of departure before sailing.”
Royal Caribbean’s mask mandate changes come days after Norwegian Cruise Line updated its SailSafe policies to relax facial covering policies. Starting March 1, 2022, face coverings will no longer be required while onboard, but they will still be recommended.
The rules are different for European sailings, where masks are still required indoors and outdoors when physical distance cannot be maintained.
