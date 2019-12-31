Massive Cruise Ship Crashes Into Pier
December 31, 2019
MSC Cruises’ newest ship crashed into a pier in Italy as it attempted to dock Monday morning.
According to the Daily Mail, the MSC Grandiosa was attempting to dock in Palermo when the stern of the ship smashed into a wall at around 8:30 a.m. local time, destroying the corner of the pier and damaging the vessel.
Footage of the incident circulated on social media, showing the $853 million ship being blown around by high winds and sounding its horn as it pushed toward the corner of the pier and eventually struck it.
The enormous ship was able to dock despite the accident and no injuries were reported to passengers or crew members. The cruise line has launched an investigation and is determining the extent of the damage.
The MSC Grandiosa is the second-largest cruise ship in the world in terms of capacity and seventh largest in overall size.
Earlier in December, two Carnival Cruise Line ships collided near Cozumel, leaving multiple people injured and both vessels damaged. A video showed the bow of the Carnival Legend smashing into the aft section of the Carnival Glory as the ships sailed near the Mexican destination.
