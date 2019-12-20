Two Cruise Ships Collide Near Popular Mexican Port
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Donald Wood December 20, 2019
Update: December 20, 2019 at 3:20 p.m. ET
Carnival Cruise Line released another statement to TravelPulse regarding the collision between the Carnival Glory and the Carnival Legend in Mexico Friday:
“Carnival Glory had an allision with Carnival Legend this morning in Cozumel. Carnival Glory was in the process of docking when it made contact with Carnival Legend which was already docked.
“We are assessing the damage but there are no issues that impact the seaworthiness of either ship. We have advised guests from both ships to enjoy their day ashore in Cozumel.
“Since our initial assessment, six guests with minor injuries have presented themselves to the Carnival Glory medical center for evaluation.”
Two Carnival Cruise Line ships reportedly collided Friday morning near Cozumel, leaving one person injured and both vessels damaged.
Passengers sailing on both ships posted images and videos online during and after the collision, which showed the bow of the Carnival Legend smashing into the aft section of the Carnival Glory as the vessels sailed near the Mexican destination.
According to Cruise Fever, high winds reported near the port of Cozumel appear to be the cause of the accident, with most of the visible damage being well above the waterline.
Carnival Glory just crashed into Carnival Legend and almost crashed into Oasis of the Seas at the Cozumel cruise port. #FoxNews #RoyalCaribbean #CarnivalLegend #CarnivalGlory #OasisoftheSeas pic.twitter.com/5ITBCfz99L— Matthew Bruin (@BruinMatthew) December 20, 2019
@CarnivalCruise #CarnivalGlory hits #CarnivalLegend at port of #cozumel 08:50— Karina Saucedo Rdz (@kaarinaa25) December 20, 2019
Hopefully nobody was there and hurt#cruising #mexico #ccl @NTelevisa_com pic.twitter.com/oGtcnvYwbK
At the time of the incident, the Carnival Glory was on a seven-night voyage to the Western Caribbean out of New Orleans, while the Carnival Legend is sailing a seven-night itinerary to the Western Caribbean from Tampa.
A Carnival spokesperson released a statement to TravelPulse about the incident:
“Carnival Glory had an allision with Carnival Legend this morning in Cozumel. Carnival Glory was maneuvering to dock when it made contact with Carnival Legend which was already alongside.
“We are assessing the damage but there are no issues that impact the seaworthiness of either ship. We have advised guests from both ships to enjoy their day ashore in Cozumel.
“There is one reported minor injury of a Carnival Glory guest that occurred when a group of guests were evacuated from the dining room on Decks 3 and 4.
“No impact to either ships’ itineraries.”
For more information on Carnival Cruise Line, Mexico
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS