Monsters of Rock Cruise Set to Return in 2022
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Donald Wood May 11, 2021
As travel begins to reopen around the world, the annual Monsters of Rock Cruise announced it would return in 2022 for a 10th-anniversary celebration.
Departing from Miami on February 9, the themed cruise will take place on Royal Caribbean’s Freedom of the Seas and sail on a five-day/five-night itinerary scheduled to return to Florida on February 14.
The scheduled port of call in CocoCay, Bahamas and Labadee, Haiti, will make for an incredible Caribbean adventure, but the rock and roll fans want to know about the lineup of bans. Joining top acts like Alice Cooper, Queensryche and Skid Row will be Cinderella’s Tom Keifer, L.A. Guns, Kix, Winger, Great White, Loudness, Vixen and more, totaling over 35 artists.
“With a myriad of events, activities and music to keep fans entertained day and night, MORC ’22 promises to be a fantasy camp, personal paradise and the vacation of a lifetime for hard-rockin’ music enthusiasts,” promoter On The Blue said in a statement.
The sailing will also feature Eddie Trunk and comedians Don Jamieson and Jim Florentine and others as they host Q&A’s, Gong Show Karaoke, cooking classes and more activities specifically designed to bring the party up a notch.
Cabins are now on sale and start at $1,799.00 per person (double occupancy, not including mandatory taxes and fee supplement).
