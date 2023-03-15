MSC Cruises and Formula 1 Join Forces to Launch Grand Prix Hospitality Experience
MSC Cruises is expanding its partnership with Formula 1 with a new experience allowing cruise guests to visit the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on November 24-26 of this year.
The cruise line is offering packages for F1 Experiences onboard the MSC Virtuosa, when it will dock at the Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal on November 23-27 and become a floating hotel during the event. Packages include cabin-only options for those with race tickets, along with cabin + Formula 1 Grandstand ticket options for those who want to purchase tickets along with their cruise cabin.
The cabin + F1 Experience includes trackside activities, access to the Turn 1 Suite, Paddock Club and Legend, insider access to a Pit Lane Walk and Guided Track Tour, personnel appearances and more.
Guests with any package will also enjoy breakfast and dinner included, free Wi-Fi and included transportation to and from the track and the cruise ship, which is only a short drive away from the track. The cruise ship will also feature Grand Prix-inspired events for both adults and children.
“Through this exclusive hospitality offering we are bringing together the very best of two worlds–Formula 1 and MSC Cruises,” said the CEO of MSC Cruises, Gianni Onorato. “By collaborating together, we are integrating the incredible atmosphere at the track with the incredible experience on board our ships to create an unrivaled and truly memorable race experience for fans of all ages.”
