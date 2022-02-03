MSC Cruises Announces Plans for Winter 2022-2023
MSC Cruises has revealed its plans for its upcoming winter season, following the debut of two new ships, the MSC Seascape and the MSC World Europa bringing the cruise line's fleet to 21.
This coming winter sailing season, guests will be able to escape gray skies and cold weather and set sail to destinations around the world.
MSC has announced that the MSC Seascape will commence her inaugural season from December 11, 2022, out of PortMiami with two different Sunday-Sunday seven-night itineraries. The Eastern Caribbean will call at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve and Nassau in The Bahamas, San Juan in Puerto Rico and Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic. The Western Caribbean will call at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, Cozumel in Mexico, George Town in the Cayman Islands and Ocho Rios in Jamaica.
MSC will have three other ships in the Caribbean for the 2022-2023 winter season, including the MSC Meraviglia, the MSC Divina and the MSC Seaside.
MSC Meraviglia will be sailing from Port Canaveral (Orlando) starting October 13, 2022, offering cruises three- to seven-night sailings to ports including Nassau and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve in the Bahamas, Costa Maya and Cozumel in Mexico and Belize City in Belize.
The MSC Divina will sail from PortMiami (U.S.), offering a range of exciting three- to 10-night itineraries. Each cruise will call at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, along with varying ports including Belize City in Belize, Isla de Roatan in Honduras, Costa Maya in Mexico, Ocho Rios in Jamaica, Cartagena in Colombia, Colon in Panama and Puerto Limon in Costa Rica.
The MSC Seaside will be based in Fort de France (French Antilles). The ship will sail seven-night cruises to destinations including Pointe-a-Pitre in Guadeloupe, Castries in Saint Lucia, Bridgetown in Barbados, Saint George in Grenada and Kingstown in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.
“Winter vacations are a great way to escape cold days and grey skies, and MSC Seascape offers the perfect environment for enjoying the Caribbean’s endless sun," said Rubén Rodríguez, president, MSC Cruises USA. "We designed this ship to offer our guests more opportunities to get out and enjoy the ocean, and we placed much of the open deck space on lower decks, closer to the water, where our guests want to be. We’re thrilled to have MSC Seascape join our U.S. fleet, offering unique, immersive vacation options from PortMiami and Port Canaveral with every itinerary stopping at Ocean Cay, where guests can enjoy our beautiful private island and witness first hand our efforts to protect marine environments.”
The MSC World Europa will sail from Dubai during the wintertime. Guests can take advantage of seven-night sailings, including Abu Dhabi and Sir Bani Yas (United Arab Emirates) and Dammam/Al Ahsa Oasis (Saudi Arabia).
The cruise line will also have the MSC Opera in Dubai as well. She will sail from Dubai to Abu Dhabi and Sir Bani Yas, as well as Muscat and Khasab (Oman).
MSC will also have three ships in the Western Mediterranean, including the MSC Grandiosa, MSC Virtuosa and MSC Lirica.
In South America, there will be several ships, including MSC Seashore, MSC Seaview, MSC Fantasia, MSC Armonia and MSC Musica. Four ships will be based in Brazil with one ship, MSC Musica, in Argentina.
MSC Sinfonia will be based in Cape Town, South Africa, and MSC Orchestra will sail out of Durban, South Africa, on cruises that visit Namibia and Mozambique.
MSC Magnifica and MSC Poesia will both offer the MSC World Cruise 2023. They will begin the journey together, hosting more than 5,000 guests and sailing to Rome (Civitavecchia) and Genoa, on January 4 and January 5, respectively, before heading to Marseille. They will part ways once they leave the Mediterranean. MSC Poesia is already sold out; however, there is availability on the MSC Magnifica.
